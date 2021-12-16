ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/16: (VRCA) (VALN) (ACN) Higher; (IRNT) (SNDX) (ADBE) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) 25.7% LOWER; reported Q3 EPS of ($2.22), $2.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Why Accenture (ACN) Is Buying Zestgroup

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced it has acquired Zestgroup. This is why it happened. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced it has acquired Zestgroup, a services firm specializing in energy transitions, net carbon-zero projects, and procurement of renewables. The terms of the deal were undisclosed. Zestgroup brings industry knowledge, project expertise, and market...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TEN Ltd (TNP) Misses Q3 EPS by 60c

TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.72), $0.60 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TEN Ltd (TNP) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acn#Sndx#Board Of Directors#Ke Holdings Inc#Adbe#Irnt#Streetinsider Premium#Ironnet#Vrca#Fda#New Drug Application#Nda#Pdufa#Valneva Se Lrb#Valn#Vla2001#Accenture#Syndax Pharmaceuticals#Adobe Systems
StreetInsider.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25 EPS managed to beat Street's $0.23 on GM...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Utz Brands (UTZ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.216; 5.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, or $0.864 annualized. This is an 8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
investorideas.com

New Stocks to Watch at Investor Ideas (NYSE: SG) (Nasdaq: PTLO), (NYSE: LTH), (Nasdaq: VLCN), (NYSE: BFLY) (NYSE: IRNT)

Point Roberts, WA and Delta, BC - December 17, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource, announces its weekly roundup of stocks to watch in Food & Beverage, Sports, Automotive, Medical Devices and Cybersecurity. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nu Holdings (NU) Downsizes Proposed IPO to 289.15M Shares at $8-$9/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) announces downsized IPO of 289,150,555 ADS at $8-$9 per share from previously announced range of 332M ADS at $10-$11 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

This is Why Buckle (BKE) Stock Is Set to Open Sharply Lower Today

Shares of Buckle (NYSE: BKE) are down 13.4% in pre-open Friday.This pre-open move doesn’t come as a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $288 at Stifel

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $288.00 (from $283.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eneti Inc. (NETI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Where to buy the Adobe stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) dip

Adobe stock is down −64.24 (10.19%) today. It is currently trading at $566.09. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Adobe stock. Adobe Stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) is currently in a dip since the beginning of December after a splendid upward trend Between October and November. Investors expect...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy