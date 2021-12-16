Fabled Announces Effective Date For Spin Out of Fabled Copper

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from the on-going 10,000-metre diamond drill program at our 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our own two diamond drill rigs. These are the final diamond drill results for 2021 and are from drill hole LM21-30 and the Central Zone which continue to extend the known envelope of mineralization for all zones to depth (See Figure 4).

