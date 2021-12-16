ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabled Announces Effective Date For Spin Out of Fabled Copper

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce the effective date for the previously...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Fabled Definition Drilling Hits Footwall Structure at Depth Including 299.20 g/t Ag Eq with 5.00 g/t Au

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces further results of surface diamond drilling from its upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

World Copper Announces Approval by Cardero Resource Corp. Shareholders of Plan of Arrangement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that Cardero Resource Corp. ("Cardero") shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting ("Cardero ASM") held on December 10, 2021, including the approval of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), whereby the Company and Cardero have agreed to combine their respective businesses (the "Arrangement Resolution") (see news releases dated April 20, June 9, September 20 and November 9, 2021).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

K2 Announces VTEM Results from Mojave Gold - Copper Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQB: KTGDF) (FSE: 23K) ("K2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a 1,054 line-km heli-borne versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM") and aeromagnetic geophysical survey that was completed on the Mojave and Morning Star properties. The survey was completed to aid with the interpretation of the lithology, structural setting and assist in the targeting for gold, copper, and silver-base metal mineralization across the properties.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Fabled Definition Drilling to the East Continues to Add to Deposit Modelling

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Pressello to the Board of Directors of the Company.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Solaris Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Non-Core Assets to Create Solaris Exploration Inc.

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company“) announces its intention to transfer its non-core assets held in Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Solaris named Solaris Exploration Inc. (“Solaris Exploration”) pursuant to an internal re-organization (the “Re-Organization”). Following the Re-Organization, it is expected that 100% of the common shares of Solaris Exploration will be spun out to shareholders relative to their shareholdings in Solaris (the “Spin-Out”). Solaris will continue to focus on rapidly growing and advancing its Warintza Project in southeastern Ecuador, while Solaris Exploration will allow shareholders to capture additional long-term value from the Solaris Exploration shares distributed pursuant to the Spin-Out.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

FinCanna Capital Announces Effective Date of 10 to 1 Share Consolidation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Company also Announces Changes to its Board of Directors. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") ("the Company") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB: FNNZF) an investment...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Drills 8.24 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres and 7.14 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres Including 10.10 g/t Gold and 10.50 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre Respectively, at Its Lingman Lake Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from the on-going 10,000-metre diamond drill program at our 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our own two diamond drill rigs. These are the final diamond drill results for 2021 and are from drill hole LM21-30 and the Central Zone which continue to extend the known envelope of mineralization for all zones to depth (See Figure 4).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Metals Creek Outlines Additional SGH Gold Anomalies at the Ogden Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1)(the Company. or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce it has received results from...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Emgold Releases Positive Soil Sampling Results Defining Two New Exploration Targets At Its Golden Arrow Property, NV

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSX-V:EMR) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of a soil sampling program at its Golden Arrow Property, NV ("Golden Arrow" or the "Property"). A total of 1,109 soil samples were collected from two areas located in the southern part of the Property. Based on the results of the sampling, two new exploration targets have been discovered. These targets have been named the Big Hope Prospect and Kawich Prospect. Current resource areas at Golden Arrow are named Gold Coin and Hidden Hill.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Mountain Boy Confirms Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization & Finds High-Grade Copper on the Telegraph Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Porphyry copper-gold mineralization confirmed at numerous prospects spanning several kilometres. 268 soil samples and 141 surface samples collected, 30 percent of the surface samples graded 0.5% copper or higher, including 17.9% copper. Highly prospective zone with favourable...
ECONOMY
EatThis

Supply of These 4 Grocery Items Could Fall Drastically, Experts Predict

This year has been defined by a strained supply chain, which has left grocery shoppers facing obstacles such as delays, purchase limits, and shortages. From the lingering effects of the pandemic to changes in the weather, various factors are impacting the availability of products on store shelves, according to experts in the industry.
AGRICULTURE
idropnews.com

Coinbase Shatters the Dreams of Many Would-Be Billionaires | What Happened?

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. An unknown number of Coinbase customers thought they were instant billionaires for a short time. This windfall, sadly, was not the result of crypto going to the moon. Instead, it was a computer glitch that inadvertently and incorrectly changed customers’ balances.
MARKETS
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
RETAIL

