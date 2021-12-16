ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

DSG Global Discusses 2022 EV Market Potential and Introduction of Brand New Single Rider Golf Car Design With The Stock Day Podcast

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed DSG Global (OTCQB: DSGT) ("the Company"), an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of...

BioLargo, Inc. Discusses Development and Scale-Up of Its PFAS Treatment Technology and 2022 Commercial Plans With The Stock Day Podcast

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, wastewater treatment, and industrial odor and VOC control. President and CEO of BioLargo, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for an interview.
PHOENIX, AZ
StreetInsider.com

Harley to take EV unit public via SPAC deal as valuations soar

FILE PHOTO: The Harley Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle, developed in collaboration with Panasonic Automotive, is displayed during a Panasonic news conference at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2019. REU. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dailycoffeenews.com

Ceado Launches Grinder Brands Life and Leon, Plus the E37Z Barista

Northern Italian professional beverage equipment maker Ceado has expanded on multiple coffee fronts, launching the new grinder brands Life and Leon directed at home and commercial segments, respectively, plus new equipment under the flagship Ceado brand. Ceado E37 Z-Barista. Under the Ceado name comes the E37 Z-Barista, a commercial grinder...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after Barclays maintained an Overweight on the stock and raised its price target from $18 to $23. Year-to-date, Ford's stock has rallied approximately 133% from the $9 level to the $21 level. Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a...
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

VAN’s Tom Gregg discusses the challenges dealers face with private acquisitions

Welcome to this week’s episode of Used Cars Weekly, the original CBT News show dedicated to bringing car dealers best practices and tips for the used car department, in-depth dealer interviews, hands-on dealership strategies, as well as vendor analysis. Today, host Jasen Rice, founder of Lotpop, continues the conversation about private acquisitions with Tom Gregg of […]
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Car Manufacturers Expect To Make Billions From Subscription Services

Car manufacturers are going all-in on subscription services, viewing them as an important way to increase profits. The market could prove to be so important that General Motors thinks it can generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by 2030 purely through software and subscription services. Stellantis also expects to generate $23 billion annually from subscription services by 2030.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Rivian’s initial stock coverage highlights the potential of the EV sector

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has received its first bit of initial stock coverage from several highlighted electric vehicle sector analysts. The potential for Rivian’s stock, according to the two analysts, indicates the widespread potential of the EV sector as a whole, regardless of the company. EV stocks are becoming one of the most highly-invested holdings available, driving valuations, and potential price targets for relatively unestablished companies through the roof, simply based on the astronomical potential each company holds to change the automotive industry and accelerate the adoption of EVs.
ECONOMY
EatThis

Supply of These 4 Grocery Items Could Fall Drastically, Experts Predict

This year has been defined by a strained supply chain, which has left grocery shoppers facing obstacles such as delays, purchase limits, and shortages. From the lingering effects of the pandemic to changes in the weather, various factors are impacting the availability of products on store shelves, according to experts in the industry.
AGRICULTURE
Carscoops

These Are America’s Best And Worse Car Brands In New Vehicle Customer Satisfaction

A study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index has revealed that owners of vehicles from Honda are the most satisfied in the automotive industry. The ACSI Automobile Study 2020-2021 was put together based on interviews with 4,888 customers chosen at random and contacted via email between July 6, 2020 and June 28, 2021. Customers were asked to evaluate their recent experiences with major automotive brands. Results are based on a 0-100 scale.
CARS
MarketWatch

General Motors stock falls after autonomous-driving leader's departure announced

The chief executive of Cruise, the autonomous-driving-focused segment owned by General Motors Co. , is leaving the company, the car maker said Thursday afternoon. Dan Ammann, who came on as CEO of Cruise in 2019, will be replaced on an interim basis by Cruise's president and chief technology officer, Kyle Vogt, according to an announcement issued by GM on Thursday afternoon. Wesley Bush, the former chief executive of Northrup Grumman Corp. and a GM board member, was also named to the Cruise board on Thursday. Shares fell more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday following the announcement.
ECONOMY
idropnews.com

Coinbase Shatters the Dreams of Many Would-Be Billionaires | What Happened?

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. An unknown number of Coinbase customers thought they were instant billionaires for a short time. This windfall, sadly, was not the result of crypto going to the moon. Instead, it was a computer glitch that inadvertently and incorrectly changed customers’ balances.
MARKETS
guitargirlmag.com

Gibson Brands Announces Anne Rohosy as Chief Human Resource and Transformation Officer; Top Executive from Levi Strauss & Co. and Nike, Inc. Joins Gibson Leadership

NASHVILLE, TN (December 16, 2021) Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, is proud to announce the addition of Anne Rohosy to the newly created role of Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, Gibson Brands. As a member of Gibson’s worldwide leadership team, Anne is an expert team builder and will be responsible for expanding Gibson’s organizational development and business transformation worldwide with her expertise in global corporate strategy, change management, and operational execution.
BUSINESS

