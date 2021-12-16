DSG Global Discusses 2022 EV Market Potential and Introduction of Brand New Single Rider Golf Car Design With The Stock Day Podcast

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has received its first bit of initial stock coverage from several highlighted electric vehicle sector analysts. The potential for Rivian’s stock, according to the two analysts, indicates the widespread potential of the EV sector as a whole, regardless of the company. EV stocks are becoming one of the most highly-invested holdings available, driving valuations, and potential price targets for relatively unestablished companies through the roof, simply based on the astronomical potential each company holds to change the automotive industry and accelerate the adoption of EVs.

