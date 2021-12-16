ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump announces new line of NFTs

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjBWO_0dOZDqWE00

Melania Trump is entering the world of NFTs, selling "breathtaking watercolor art" featuring an image of her eyes to collectors.

The former first lady made the announcement on Thursday, saying the nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, will be released in regular intervals.

The first one, titled "Melania's Vision," includes the painting of Trump's eyes by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and an audio message.

"My vision is: look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage," Trump says in the clip.

The sales site for the NFT, priced at $186 as of Thursday morning, says it will provide the collector "with strength and hope" and "an amulet to inspire."

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be "donated to support children in the foster care community," a statement said. A Trump spokesperson didn't comment on how much of the money will go to charitable efforts.

Trump launched her childhood wellness platform, Be Best, while in the White House in 2018.

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," Trump, who's kept a relatively low profile since exiting Washington, said in a statement.

"Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community," she added.

In addition to the NFTs, Trump will be launching a "one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance" next month, a news release from her office said.

Parler, the controversial social media company, will power Trump's NFT effort, according to her office.

Trump is the latest high-profile figure to get into the NFT market, which allows holders of digital art and collectibles to track ownership. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his NFT collection earlier this month. Michael Cohen , former President Trump 's ex-personal attorney, recently said he would sell mementos from his time in prison as NFTs.

—Updated at 11:52 a.m.

Comments / 1146

Dorenda LaVaughn
13h ago

I wouldn’t trust anything that Trump family have to sell, it’s been so many people have been arrested behind Trump but is Trump trying to help with attorney fees these people bow down to Trump and his family on a great big lie and for Trump wife to want to sell product let me tell you one thing lady instead of trying to sell product why don’t you try to help the hundreds of people that went to jail behind you and your husband why don’t you try helping them by paying for attorney fees show them how much you really care so why don’t you and Trump Help the people that you say you care about I would love to see that on the news saying Trump has paid for attorney fees on behalf of the people that bow down to him I would love to see that

Reply(156)
318
Karen Goldsworthy-Darnall
12h ago

uugh...she wants to "help" children in foster care...how about help the kids that were taken from their parents at the border

Reply(120)
216
Melisa Knapp-Johansson
10h ago

How narcissistic! just when you thought they or she couldn't stoop any further. And...I highly doubt she donates the $ to children's charity!! Remember the back of her coat "I don't care."... GO AWAY!!!

Reply(25)
124
