Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $77 Million Underwritten Follow-on Offering of Common Stock for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through the integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 19.25 million Class A common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A common shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company to be $77 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same $4.00 price per share as the common shares, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

