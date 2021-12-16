ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $77 Million Underwritten Follow-on Offering of Common Stock for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN)

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $77 Million Underwritten Follow-on Offering of Common Stock for Nisun International...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Nauticus Robotics to Become Publicly Traded Company Via Merger with CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc., a Houston-based developer of cloud-based surface and subsea robots, software, and associated services, and CleanTech Acquisition Corp ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vizio Holding Corp. For: Dec 16 Filed by: AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Alpha Wu, Chairman...
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Kirkland Guides Consumer SPAC Swiftmerge on Nasdaq Launch

Kirkland & Ellis advised Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. on its recent $200 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq, the law firm said. Swiftmerge, a special purpose acquisition company, is sponsored by Swiftmerge Holdings LP, an affiliate of Vancouver, Canada-based private equity firm IVEST Consumer Partners LLC. On its website, Swiftmerge...
KIRKLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nisn#Private Banking#Business Banking#Aegis Capital Corp#Offering Of Common Stock#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Chinese
azbigmedia.com

Gilbert-based Footprint will be publicly listed on NASDAQ

Footprint International Holdco, Inc., a global materials science technology company focused on sustainable solutions, and Gores Holdings VIII, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company formed by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC (“The Gores Group”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that, subject to the consummation of the transaction, will result in Footprint becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will be named “Footprint International, Inc.” and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “FOOT.” The combined company will be led by Troy Swope, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Footprint, and is expected to have a pro forma enterprise value of $1.6 billion at the closing of the proposed transaction.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nisun International (NISN) Prices 19.25M Share and Warrant Offering at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through the integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 19.25 million Class A common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A common shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company to be $77 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same $4.00 price per share as the common shares, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Adicet Bio (ACET) Announces Proposed Follow-On Offering of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adicet Bio, Inc. (“Adicet”) (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. Adicet also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Adicet. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Verra Mobility (VRRM) Announces Secondary Offering Of Approximately 8.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) ("Verra Mobility" or the "Company"), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that one of its principal shareholders, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC (the "Selling Stockholder"), has commenced a secondary offering of 8,207,821 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering"). The Company is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.
ECONOMY
abladvisor.com

The Investment Strategies and Technology Powering the Middle Market

The middle market is a critical subset of the economy: When the economy grows, so does the middle market. Defined as organizations with annual revenues between $10 million and $1 billion, it is responsible for one-third of private sector GDP and employment. Since the financial crisis of 2008, the middle...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.40 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy