ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Suspended Dan Jones misses Port Vale’s match against Exeter

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tO8d_0dOZDeAk00

Port Vale will be without Dan Jones for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter.

The defender was dismissed late in Vale’s game against Newport at the weekend for a foul, and his absence is a blow for the Valiants, who are already without a number of injured players.

Forwards Jamie Proctor, David Amoo, James Wilson and George Lloyd have all missed out in recent weeks due to injury.

Dave Worrall could be a doubt after coming off against Bristol Rovers with a shoulder injury and missed the Newport game.

Alex Hartridge and Pierce Sweeney could be doubts for Exeter when they face Port Vale.

The pair both sustained knee injuries during the Grecians’ 1-0 defeat to Tranmere last weekend.

Manager Matt Taylor is without forward Sam Nombe, who is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Tim Dieng could also be doubtful after missing the Tranmere game with a thigh strain.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Deji Oshilaja back in contention for Burton against Port Vale

Deji Oshilaja will be back in contention for Burton ahead of their FA Cup clash with Port Vale. The defender has served a three-match suspension and could go straight back into the team if Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink decides to make changes for the second round tie. Hasselbaink named...
newschain

Bristol Rovers likely to stick with winning formula against Port Vale

Bristol Rovers are unlikely to make many changes for Tuesday’s clash with Port Vale after returning to winning ways in the FA Cup last time out. Rovers ended a three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Sutton in their second-round clash at the weekend and they could stick with the same XI when they take on the Valiants.
newschain

Exeter’s Sam Nombe set to miss Northampton clash

Sam Nombe looks set to miss Exeter’s home clash with fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Northampton. Striker Nombe opened the scoring in City’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Cambridge at the weekend before coming off in the 55th minute with a knock. Midfielder Tim Dieng is also likely to miss...
SOCCER
newschain

Newport battle back for victory over Port Vale

Newport fought back to win for the second time in five days with Dom Telford and Finn Azaz both on target in a 2-1 home victory against Port Vale. The Exiles battled back from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Sutton last Tuesday and they again showed their powers of recovery after Ben Garrity had given Vale a 1-0 half-time lead.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Proctor
Person
Sam Nombe
Person
Pierce Sweeney
Person
James Wilson
Person
Alex Hartridge
Person
David Amoo
newschain

Selim Benachour has options ahead of Oldham’s match against Tranmere

Oldham interim manager Selim Benachour has a near fully-fit squad available for the visit of Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two. Defender Jordan Clarke is set to return to league action after featuring in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sunderland last week. Clarke had been an unused substitute the previous...
newschain

Fleetwood without suspended Dan Batty for Bolton clash

Fleetwood midfielder Dan Batty is suspended for the visit of Bolton. The 23-year-old was shown a straight red early in Saturday’s defeat at Accrington and Harrison Biggins looks set to replace him in the starting line-up, having come on in the reshuffle at the weekend. Forward Shaydon Morris could return,...
newschain

Newport hope Dom Telford fit enough to feature against Port Vale

Newport boss James Rowberry is hopeful top scorer Dom Telford will return to face Port Vale on Saturday after a spell out with coronavirus. The striker, who has scored 14 goals this season and 11 in his last seven Sky Bet League Two appearances, missed Tuesday’s 3-2 comeback victory over Sutton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Sky Bet League#Vale#Newport#Bristol Rovers#Tranmere
newschain

Padraig Amond to continue up front as Exeter miss Sam Nombe

Padraig Amond should continue up front in Exeter’s League Two clash with Tranmere. Amond found the net in Exeter’s 2-1 home loss to Northampton on Tuesday and is under additional pressure to perform with influential striker Sam Nombe set to miss the next few months with a torn hamstring.
newschain

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke enjoys successful return to Bristol Rovers

Darrell Clarke made a happy return to the Memorial Stadium as third-placed Port Vale secured a 2-1 League Two victory over a Bristol Rovers side who ended the game with nine men. The former Rovers boss saw his side have a man advantage from the 15th minute when midfielder Sam...
newschain

Dennis Politic nets quick-fire brace as Port Vale claim comeback win at Burton

Substitute Dennis Politic scored two goals in four second-half minutes as Port Vale turned a fiery Staffordshire derby on its head to claim a 2-1 Emirates FA Cup second-round comeback victory over Burton. The hosts looked threatening in an opening period where the windy conditions were against them. The Brewers...
newschain

Shrewsbury duo Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ryan Bowman to face late fitness tests

Shrewsbury will give fitness tests to Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ryan Bowman ahead of the visit of Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One. Captain Ebanks-Landell has been out for the past two games with a hamstring problem while forward Bowman missed Saturday’s defeat at Doncaster with a calf injury. Midfielder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Glasgow urge Exeter fans not to wear Native American-style headdresses to match

Glasgow Warriors have asked Exeter fans not to wear Native American-style headdresses at their Heineken Champions Cup match at Scotstoun. Warriors bosses have also urged Exeter supporters not to sing their trademark “Tomahawk Chop” chant at the European clash on Saturday. Premiership club Exeter are reviewing the use...
newschain

Callum McManaman misses out for Tranmere through suspension

Tranmere are missing suspended midfielder Callum McManaman for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient. McManaman was sent off for a two-footed tackle in last Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Exeter despite only arriving into the pitch as a second-half substitute 10 minutes earlier. Striker Paul Glatzel and...
newschain

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski set to return for Blackburn

Blackburn expect to have goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski available for Saturday’s clash with Birmingham. The number one has not featured for Rovers since suffering a stomach injury at the end of last month, with Aynsley Pears stepping in. The 23-year-old is yet to concede a goal in his two and...
newschain

Quarter of players at EFL clubs ‘do not intend’ to get Covid-19 vaccination

A quarter of players at English Football League clubs “do not intend” to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Figures released by the EFL state that 59 per cent of footballers across the three divisions are already double-vaccinated, with 16 per cent set to have the jab. But, according to...
newschain

Carlisle forward Zach Clough a doubt for the visit of Bradford

Carlisle forward Zach Clough is a doubt for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Bradford. Clough missed last Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Stevenage because of a calf injury but it is hoped that he will return before the end of the festive period. Boss Keitn Millen gave his...
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy