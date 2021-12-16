The Film Stage Show Ep. 455 – West Side Story (with Neil Bahadur)

It was more than two decades ago when Kelly Le Brock said goodbye to Hollywood with zero intention of returning. It was after the star's highly publicized divorce from Steven Seagal in 1996. By then, the actress was looking for a simpler life and decided to quietly leave behind her career to live in southern California where she raised her three children out of the glaring spotlight. It was a relief for Le Brock, who first began modeling in her teens and later skyrocketed to fame with films like 1984’s "The Woman in Red," 1985’s "Weird Science" and 1990’s "Hard to Kill."

