ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Film Stage Show Ep. 455 – West Side Story (with Neil Bahadur)

By Brian Roan
thefilmstage.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan, Bill Graham, and Robyn Bahr are joined by Neil Bahadur to discuss Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which is now in theaters. Enter...

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
Fox News

'80s star Kelly Le Brock talks new film 'Tomorrow's Today,' why she left Hollywood for 'the wilderness'

It was more than two decades ago when Kelly Le Brock said goodbye to Hollywood with zero intention of returning. It was after the star's highly publicized divorce from Steven Seagal in 1996. By then, the actress was looking for a simpler life and decided to quietly leave behind her career to live in southern California where she raised her three children out of the glaring spotlight. It was a relief for Le Brock, who first began modeling in her teens and later skyrocketed to fame with films like 1984’s "The Woman in Red," 1985’s "Weird Science" and 1990’s "Hard to Kill."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’: Film Review

What a unique kick watching Steven Spielberg introduce the New York premiere of his spectacular West Side Story remake at Jazz at Lincoln Center, on the southernmost of the 20 blocks where the story’s 1950s turf war between rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks takes place. Even more so when cinematographer Janusz Kaminski’s graceful camera, after gliding, swooping and soaring over the rubble of a sprawling demolition site, closes in on a sign declaring the area “Property Purchased by New York City for Slum Clearance,” with an artist’s rendering of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, which is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#Blu Ray Dvd#Mubi
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
Morning Journal

Spielberg’s beautifully made ‘West Side Story’ a loving update of stage musical, 1961 film adaptation | Movie review

On one hand, it feels unnecessary, this reimagining of “West Side Story” from veteran director Steven Spielberg. After all, we already have an excellently crafted, Academy Award-winning adaptation of the enduring 1957 musical-theater work in co-directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ 1961 “West Side Story.”. Sure,...
MOVIES
2urbangirls.com

Warner Bros. releases ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ second trailer!

Warner Bros has just released the second official trailer for the upcoming release of The Matrix Resurrections. The film will be in US theaters on December 22nd and on HBO Max via their Ad-Free plan for 31 days following theatrical release. Are you planning on watching the movie at home...
MOVIES
BBC

West Side Story: Spielberg on casting the film from Latin American community

Steven Spielberg, the director of the new film adaptation of the musical West Side Story, has said he insisted on casting actors from the Latin American community for relevant roles. The 1961 film has been criticised for having members of the Puerto Rican gang the Sharks portrayed by white actors.
MOVIES
Popculture

'West Side Story' Actor Yurel Echezarreta on Transitioning From Broadway to Film (Exclusive)

Stephen Speilberg's remake of the musical romantic drama film West Side Story is here and Broadway veteran, Yurel Echezarreta, couldn't be happier to have a role in the beloved classic. Echezarreta had already been in several major Broadway productions for over a decade, including a 2008 run of West Side Story in New York, before he began making the transition from the stage to the big and small screen. After getting the call from his agent that Speilberg was behind a remake, it was a no-brainer for him to audition.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

The Underperformance of ‘West Side Story’: No, It’s Not Just Because Gen Z Doesn’t Like Musicals (Column)

I liked Steven Spielberg’s emotionally energized, visually bustling “West Side Story” just fine, though I’m not as over the moon about it as some of my critical colleagues. There’s an ecstatic tone wafting through the reviews. I raise the issue because you would have expected that collective hosanna to be one of many things that inspired people to go out and see the movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy