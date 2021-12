COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Mayor’s Alliance bills itself as a coalition of Ohio’s 30 largest cities. Soon, it actually will be one. Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb is joining the mayor’s alliance, a trade group that advocates in Columbus for policies that address the needs of cities. Previously, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson had rebuffed the organization’s attempts to recruit him into the organization, founded in 2016.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO