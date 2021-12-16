ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Best of 2021: Sigh's Mirai Kawashima Picks Favorite Album, Book, TV of Year

By text
Revolver
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolver has teamed with Sigh for an exclusive "neon green with white splatter" vinyl variant of their 2001 album Imaginary Sonicscape. It's limited to 200 — get yours before they're gone!. 2021 has been, without a doubt, one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The...

www.revolvermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

A TV Fan's Guide for the Best Books to Read This Winter

The New Year will be here soon enough -- and with it, comes the annual return of New Year's resolution lists and goals. If you, like us, are beginning to self-reflect on all of the things you did a lot of this year (Does binge-watching every show on Netflix count as a hobby?) or perhaps on the things you're hoping to do more of come 2022 (like even acknowledging just one of the books on your nightstand) then we have curated the perfect guide for you.
TV SHOWS
Revolver

Best of 2021: Angel Du$t's Justice Tripp Picks Favorite Album, Song, Live Show

We teamed with Angel Du$t for an exclusive vinyl variant of their new album, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, which sold out immediately. Head over to Revolver's store to see our other Angel Du$t offerings and browse the full selection of our limited-edition vinyl. 2021 has, without a doubt,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Jethro Tull
Person
Mike Patton
Revolver

8 Best New Songs Right Now: 12/10/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in death-metal, industrial, hardcore and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
MUSIC
Cornell Daily Sun

Arts & Culture’s 2021 Album Picks

I had high hopes for Lil Nas X’s debut album, and I have to say, it did not disappoint. Not only does he deliver some classic dance-able songs like “MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME),” but he showcases a variety of genres with his more introspective tracks like “SUN GOES DOWN,” exploring themes of identity and struggling under pressure. I was impressed with Lil Nas X’s range, all displaying a depth of emotions fit for any mood. He also has some unique features on the album, such as Elton John and Miley Cyrus. Lil Nas X really shines on MONTERO, moving listeners from dancing to crying, leaving me replaying it for months.
THEATER & DANCE
Mercury News

Our pick for the very best album of 2021 is ….

Many people believed that there would be some great albums to come out of the pandemic. Artists — most of whom were sidelined from touring and thus, theoretically, had more time to focus on writing and recording — delivered a staggering number of solid albums in 2021. Indeed,...
MUSIC
NYLON

NYLON's Favorite Albums Of 2021

After the musical drought that was 2020, 2021 was a year of abundance. You know what they say: When it rains, it pours — and after the musical drought that was 2020, 2021 was a year of abundance. From long-awaited superstar returns, to dazzling debuts, to unexpected sonic ventures from established players, artists and musicians pulled out all the stops these past 12 months to deliver their best works, more than making up for lost time. Trying to keep pace with the hectic, whiplash-like output was a feat in itself — but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Read on for NYLON’s editors’ picks of the top albums of the year, in no particular order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Music#Music History#Revolver#Converge
thatgrapejuice.net

Best of 2021: That Grape Juice’s Picks For Best Songs Of The Year

When we last checked in with the best songs of 2020 in December, the world was a drastically different place. Now, many genres – specifically Pop – are leaning on their most reliable stars for comfort. To which, they answered the call. Find out which artist and songs...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Year That Emo Broke: The 20 Best Emo Albums of 2001

In honor of the 20th anniversary of emo's breakout year, this edition of 'In Defense of the Genre' looks at the 20 best emo albums of 2001. Emo started in the 1980s and really came to be a widespread genre throughout the 1990s, but emo's massive breakthrough moment came in 2001, with a series of albums that would take the genre out of the underground and onto television screens, radio stations, festival lineups, Myspace top 8s and Hot Topics all across America and beyond. Like when grunge broke into the mainstream a decade earlier, it was the culmination of a sound that had been building for over a decade, but once it did start to take off, it happened almost overnight. Bands quickly went from obscurity to MTV, and countless others followed in their footsteps. Once the doors were kicked down in '01, an onslaught of bands started getting mainstream attention. 2002 saw even bigger breakthroughs than the previous year, and by the mid 2000s, emo was one of the biggest genres of music in the world. The popularity led to backlash, and a rapidly-changing music industry eventually turned its attention away from punk-adjacent bands in the mainstream, leaving the genre stigmatized by the end of the 2000s, and eventually -- as far as the mainstream was concerned -- dead. Of course, it wasn't actually dead, and by the early/mid 2010s, a new wave of underground emo bands began enjoying critical acclaim, and later that decade, rappers like the late Lil Peep and Juice WRLD pioneered the new subgenre emo-rap, which continues to leave an impact today. Emo as we knew it in 2001 never returned to the level of popularity it had two decades ago, but it's proven to be the dominant form of alternative rock for so many music fans over the past 20 years. The mark emo made in 2001 is still felt in many ways today.
MUSIC
sdpb.org

More of David Hersrud's favorite albums of 2021

Fresh Tracks host David Hersrud shares some of his favorite tracks and albums of 2021. See the attached audio above for the full episode. They’re Calling Me Home: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi. Tempting Fate: Carolyn Wonderland. For Free: David Crosby. Ignorance: The Weather Station. Conflict of Interest: Ghetts.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

What’s the best guitar album of 2021?

We’ve been collecting your votes for this year’s best solos and best riffs, and boy, the results so far sure are interesting. But now it’s time for the big one: who put out the guitar album to end all guitar albums in 2021?. We want you to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

The 10 Best Country Albums of 2021: Staff Picks

In 2021, many country artists doubled down on the craft of songwriting, turning their pain, grief, joy, confusion, defeats and triumphs into some of the year’s most potent albums. Billboard’s 2021 list of top country albums highlights 10 mainstream country projects brimming with such excellence. Newcomers such as...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

NME’s 50 Best Albums of 2021

NME - THE 50 BEST ALBUMS OF 2021. 44. Bleachers, ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’. 40. Black Country, New Road – ‘For The First Time’. 38. Tomorrow X Together, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. 37. ​​Ray BLK, ‘Access Denied’. 36. Girl In...
ENTERTAINMENT
knkx.org

Best of the Blues 2021: John Kessler's favorite songs of the year

Christone "Kingfish” Ingram — “Another Life Goes By”. At 22 years old, Kingfish is a bona fide blues prodigy who has been mentored by Buddy Guy. Since his first release in 2019, he has earned seven Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. And 662 has been nominated this year for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Kingfish is an ace guitarist, but he has wisely put his energy into songwriting, making that the focus and letting his guitar support the mood of the song. This tune has a modern R&B feel, and Kingfish speaks plainly about racial injustice and violence that are sadly a part of life in America, particularly for young Black men.
MUSIC
IGN

The Best Comic Book TV Series of 2021

Pop culture has become dominated by comic book adaptations - and for good reason. They bring the costumed heroes and villains of the page to life in thrilling, serialized fashion. Comic book shows have proven to be some of the best on TV, and they've become a genre all their own. Here are our nominees for the best comic book TV shows of 2021.
TV SERIES
Revolver

Hear Firebreather's Beastly New Stoner-Metal Epic "Kiss of Your Blade"

Firebreather are a Gothenburg power-trio who make thick, rupturing stoner-metal in the vein of Electric Wizard, High on Fire and their city-mates in Monolord. In February 2022, the band will release a new album called Dwell in the Fog — the follow-up to their 2019 LP, Under a Blood Moon — and today we're stoked to be premiering its lunging intro track, "Kiss of Your Blade."
MUSIC
Revolver

Disturbed's David Draiman on Channeling 'The Sickness' for "Pummeling" New Album

Singer talks ditching full-length format, Astroworld tragedy, Nita Strauss collab, more. Score Disturbed vinyl, including a picture disc variant of their 2002 album Believe, at Revolver's store. "Let's make history, shall we?" David Draiman is behind the mic at the Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip for the...
MUSIC
Revolver

Tool: See 11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Crush Cover of "Forty Six & 2"

If you've been on the rock music side of the internet within the last year, then you've probably seen a video from 11-year-old musical prodigy Nandi Bushell, who's become a YouTube sensation for her dazzling covers of songs by Nirvana, Slipknot, Linkin Park and many other rock and metal gods. Throughout her impeccable run, there seemingly hasn't been a song she can't handle, but over the weekend she tackled her "most challenging" cover yet — Tool's mind-fucking "Forty Six & 2."

Comments / 0

Community Policy