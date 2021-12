HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hicksville man was arrested after a standoff with police officers outside his home on Tuesday, accused of abducting and assaulting a woman. A woman contacted the Antwerp Police Department, saying she had been abducted and assaulted by Douglas T. Blade, 49. During their investigation, they found the victim was abducted at the Marathon Gas Station in Hicksville. Officers from the Hicksville Police Department and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office investigated as well.

HICKSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO