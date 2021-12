Some feel it creeping up on them after a lavish meal. Others know they can expect it after certain foods. Whatever the case may be, heartburn is a dreaded discomfort that affects more than 60 million Americans monthly and 15 million daily, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. Over-the-counter medicines have become a go-to solution for man looking for relief from the pain. But according to a study, one popular type of heartburn medication could considerably raise your dementia risk. Read on to see which pills could be a cause for concern.

