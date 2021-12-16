ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Thorpe defends England's all-seam attack after tough day

By Richard Evans
Reuters
Reuters
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfa0v_0dOZCNby00

ADELAIDE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - England assistant coach Graham Thorpe was adamant they picked their best team despite picking up just two wickets on the opening day of the second Ashes test against Australia on Thursday.

England recalled the veteran seam duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad while sacrificing the express speed of Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach as they seek to level the five-test series after their comprehensive defeat in Brisbane.

They dominated the first session of the pink-ball contest before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne rebuilt Australia, who ended the day on a strong 221-2.

"We picked the right team for this match," Thorpe said.

"On another day, we could have grazed the edge more. I thought they played very well."

"There was a bit of a rub of the green but they played well."

It had been a good toss for Australia to win, he said.

"I thought we stuck at it well. They played particularly well in those first few sessions. The run-rate didn’t go too far but we'd love to have more wickets down. They defended straight and every time we went fuller they punched us down the ground."

Jos Buttler took a stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Harris but spilled Labuschagne twice.

Thorpe was sympathetic to the wicket-keeper.

"We put a couple of catches down. Jos is going to hurt tonight but we are going to have to come again tomorrow," he said.

England were fined their entire match fee and docked five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate at the Gabba and it was an issue again at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. read more

"There are bigger things in the world, you get through as quick as you can," Thorpe said.

"Reviews take time and batters sometimes aren’t ready. In an ideal world, you’d like more overs with a newer ball. We've got to make inroads early. We’re going to have to fight hard."

Australia dominated the opening day but Thorpe expected England to strike back on day two.

"I don’t think our plans were too bad. If we'd bowled poorly, we’d have gone for more runs.

"It’s very important we get in and make inroads tomorrow. It’s for us to roll our sleeves up and get stuck in."

Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ellis Genge to leave Leicester at end of season

Ellis Genge is to join England team-mate George Ford in leaving Leicester at the end of the season.In a shock development, Genge will depart despite helping the resurgent Tigers cement their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership and make a winning start to Europe in his first season as club captain.Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, but it is not enough to prevent Genge from following Ford out of the East Midlands.Leicester Tigers can confirm that Ellis Genge has indicated to the club that he will not be activating an...
RUGBY
Sporting News

Why it's not all doom and gloom for England ahead of second Ashes Test

England's defeat in the first Ashes Test has left many wondering whether or not the touring side will win a game against Australia this summer - but it might not be all doom and gloom. After being bowled out for 147 in the first innings, England got themselves in a...
SPORTS
AFP

Warner passed fit, Richardson replaces Hazlewood for Adelaide Test

Dynamic opener David Warner will play through the pain in the second Ashes Test against England, Australia captain Pat Cummins said Wednesday, as Jhye Richardson got the nod to replace Josh Hazlewood. Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson mp/dh 
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Thorpe
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Jack Leach
Person
David Warner
The Independent

What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final. Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist. Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.It is tennis star Emma Raducanu, however, who is the overwhelming favourite to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate insists the 'fire is burning' for Nations League bid after England are drawn in tough group with Euro 2020 champions Italy, Germany and Hungary

Gareth Southgate insists his players are 'burning' with desire to prove their position as one of world football's powerhouses after being grouped with Germany and Italy in the Nations League. England were pooled alongside two of their Euro 2020 opponents and Hungary, who they faced during World Cup qualification, in...
SPORTS
The Independent

England leave fastest bowler Mark Wood out of second Ashes Test in Adelaide

England have rolled the dice with another huge selection gamble ahead of the second Ashes Test, leaving out their fastest bowler Mark Wood for the day/night contest in Adelaide.Wood has been omitted from a 12-man squad for Thursday’s pink ball Test despite being fit to play, an eyebrow-raising call given the way his express pace unsettled Australia in Brisbane.Figures of three for 85 did not flatter Wood, who hit a top speed of 94mph at The Gabba, dismissed danger man Steve Smith for just 12 and beat the bat consistently.Yet he is the man to make way for the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fallon Sherrock setting sights on Gerwyn Price at World Championship

Fallon Sherrock is getting “goosebumps” at the prospect of returning to Alexandra Palace and has targeted a third-round World Championship meeting with defending champion Gerwyn Price.The 27-year-old created history in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win a match at the showpiece tournament on her way to the last 32 where her life changed forever.She quickly became a household name and was thrust into the spotlight after her breakthrough achievements, appearing on breakfast news and evening chat shows.Sherrock did not qualify last year but has had a fine 2021, reaching the final of the Nordic Masters and the quarter-finals...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Seam
The Independent

When is Sports Personality of the Year and who is favourite to win?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. Tennis star Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September. She is joined on the six-person shortlist by Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey, England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. The ceremony will take place at MediaCity in Salford but the BBC have scaled back their plans amid concerns posed by the omicron variant of Covid-19.Here’s...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Premier League title race set to continue despite COVID chaos

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Unless the Premier League fixture list is further decimated by the COVID-19 surge that has ripped the pre-Christmas schedule to shreds the three-way title race will continue on Sunday with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in action. City, who lead the table by a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gerwyn Price survives scare to move into third round of World Championship

Defending champion Gerwyn Price survived a scare to come from behind and beat Ritchie Edhouse 3-1 to move into the third round of the William Hill World Championship at Alexandra PalaceThe Welshman had won the title with victory over Gary Anderson in the 2021 final, which was played behind closed doors in January.The walkout proved a somewhat frosty reception for the Iceman from the crowd, back at the Palace for the first time in almost two years.Edhouse – who earlier edged out Peter Hudson 3-2 in the opening match of the tournament – swiftly turned up the heat on Price,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy