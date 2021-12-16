ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Shooters Radio: AEW Winter Is Coming live commentary

By Nick Piccone
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we live commentate a special edition of AEW Dynamite – Winter Is Coming. We live commentated last year’s edition when Sting made his AEW debut, and this year, you can hear our instant reactions to the classic AEW World Heavyweight...

ComicBook

Bret Hart Crowns Current AEW Star As Best Overall Pro Wrestler

Bret Hart recently spoke with CBC Radio shortly after being honored as a new inductee into Canada's Walk of Fame. During a rapid-fire segment, Hart was asked to name who he thinks the best overall wrestler in the world (besides himself) is. Hart surprisingly didn't answer with any WWE star, but rather with AEW's CM Punk. The pair briefly interacted back in 2012 when Punk was on his 434-day reign as WWE Champion (and recent heel turn), though the two never actually faced each other in the ring.
WWE
CinemaBlend

The WWE Reportedly Just Gave One Superstar A Big Contract Extension

The WWE lost a lot of talent in 2021, with some of it by choice, though that wasn't the case for all. Big names like Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole rejected opportunities to renew their contracts with Vince McMahon’s organization, choosing to later join up with Cody Rhodes and other former WWE stars over at AEW. The numerous departures across 2021 resulted in fans keeping a close eye on other Superstars with expiring contracts, with one high-profile athlete recently seeming like an easy get for the rival organization. Unfortunately for AEW's Tony Khan, such speculation isn't even relevant, as the WWE reportedly gave Kevin Owens a big contract extension.
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the AEW World title on the line. Here’s the lineup so far:. * AEW World Championship Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson. * Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Dante Martin.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/14 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Winter is Coming match-by-match preview, Road to Dynamite notes, ROH Champ Gresham calls out two AEW stars, Danielson talks to Dallas newspaper (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. AEW Winter is Coming match-by-match preview. Road to Dynamite notes. Winter is Coming attendance update. Jonathan Gresham calls...
WWE
FanSided

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming Preview and Predictions

AEW Dynamite is back with their Winter is Coming episode that will air live this Wednesday from Garland, Texas. Last year’s Winter is Coming episode was full of big surprises, as Sting debuted in AEW and Kenny Omega aligned with Don Callis and robbed Jon Moxley of the AEW World Championship.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For The Winter Is Coming Episode (12/16)

Wednesday’s live Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite drew 948,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 8.72% from last week’s episode, which drew 872,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 6.1% from last...
TV & VIDEOS
f4wonline.com

We're Live, Pal: AEW Winter Is Coming preview, gift ideas for wrestling fans

It's a brand new episode of We're Live, Pal, and Denise Salcedo is back like Jordan wearing the 4-5. We talk about the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming featuring Hangman Page defending his AEW World title against Bryan Danielson. We also look at Page's title run so far and reminisce about Hook's debut on AEW Rampage before talking about some fun wrestling gift ideas and wrestling podcasts we'd love to hear.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Enhancement Talent Signs With WWE

Tesha Price has signed with WWE. Price is now using the “Fallon Henley” ring name in WWE NXT. She changed her Twitter name this week, and her Twitter handle has been changed from @MsTPrice to @FallonHenleyWWE. Her Instagram handle has also been updated. Henley worked Tuesday’s WWE 205...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Page, Danielson go to 60-minute draw at AEW Winter is Coming

The AEW World title is staying with Hangman Page for now as he and Bryan Danielson went to a one-hour draw at Wednesday's Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite in Garland, Texas. The match was the longest in Dynamite history. Both the champion and challenger had their opportunities to win...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Seven Free Agents Who Might Arrive at Winter is Coming or Holiday Bash 2021

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan spoke with DAZN this week ahead of Wednesday's annual Winter is Coming special. Last year's event wound up being one of the most pivotal episodes of AEW Dynamite of 2020, as Kenny Omega turned heel and took the AEW World Championship with him to Impact Wrestling while "The Icon" Sting made his first appearance in the company. Khan teased the idea of more free agents popping up in AEW before 2021 comes to a close, saying it could happen at Winter is Coming, the Holiday Bash 2021 episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage (Dec. 22 and 25) or the final Dynamite on TNT on Dec. 29. Check out seven possible free agents who could make the jump in the list below!
NFL

