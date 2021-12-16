ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Fed gears up for inflation fight

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming nerves around surging price pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.85 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 36,036.28.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.20%, at 4,719.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.49 points, or 0.41%, to 15,629.08 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Stock#Inflation#Gears#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq Composite
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. closes sharply higher on Fed-driven late-afternoon rally

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had skyrocketed following a late-afternoon rally as the US Federal Reserve had said in a statement following its two-day long December policy meet that the US Central Bank would break off its pandemic-era bond repurchase program in March, illustrating a roaring US economy which has reportedly been closing in on a maximum employment.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Investors Weigh In on Fed Chair's Reappointment and What It Means for Buying Stocks

On Nov. 22, President Biden announced that he would be nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve. Stocks rose promptly on the news. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 22, Fool contributors Jason Hall, Toby Bordelon, and Rachel Warren discuss what Powell's nomination means for investors and the state of the stock market.
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow rises 383 points as Federal Reserve offers clarity on future plans

Dec. 15 (UPI) — U.S. markets closed the day in the green Wednesday as investors received clarity on the Federal Reserve‘s monetary policy moving into 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 383.25 points, or 1.08%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.63% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 2.15% after all three indexes were in negative territory before the central bank shared its plans.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.41% to $45.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.69 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks fall on Omicron fears and after central banks' hawkish tilt

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as investors worried about surging Omicron cases and wrestled with this week's hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's lows and Wall Street looked set to open weaker...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite gets shredded Thursday afternoon, heads for worst day in over 2 months

The Nasdaq Composite Index was sinking over 2.5% Thursday afternoon, putting the index on pace for the steepest daily loss since late September, as the market appeared to have a delayed reaction to the Federal Reserve's updated policy, which signaled three rate increases in 2022 and an accelerated pace of reductions of market-supportive asset purchases. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.5% at 15,180, at last check, which would mark the worst day for the technology-heavy index since a 2.8% drop registered on Sept. 28, FactSet data show. The decline for the composite benchmark represent a reversal of earlier modest gains for the the broader market. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.8% lower at 4,672, after touching an intraday peak at 4,731, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading less than 0.1% higher.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy