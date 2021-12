The Biden administration’s recent announcement that student debt payments will restart in February of 2022 is a slap in the face to the approximately 43 million student debtors across America, each of whom owe an average of $37,000. If President Biden is serious about making tens of millions of people go back to paying a significant portion of their monthly incomes to shady loan servicers who have been sued by multiple state attorneys general for predatory business practices – and doing so as the Omicron variant continues to spread, and as costs for basic needs like food and housing are...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO