Exton, PA

Police Looking for Panera Bread Wallet Theft Suspect

By MyChesCo
 16 hours ago
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced it is investigating an alleged theft of a wallet from a patron at Panera Bread, 151 E. Swedesford Road, Exton. Authorities...

MyChesCo

Wanted New Castle Man Arrested on Drug Charges

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have arrested a wanted New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that in the early morning hours of November 20, 2021, an individual reported to the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks to provide a ride to a friend who had been arrested for Driving Under the Influence. The 38-year-old male from New Castle, Delaware was found to have an active arrest warrant. Upon conducting a search incident to arrest, Troopers found the individual in possession of a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Kennett Square Man Arrested on False Imprisonment and Related Charges

NEW GARDEN TWP, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced that Daniel Alvarado-Rios, age 34, of Kennett Square, was arrested and charged with False Imprisonment; Simple Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Terroristic Threats and Harassment, following a call for a domestic disturbance.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigate Gift Card Scam in Chester County

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — State Police in Chester County are investigating a scam where victims were prompted to send money and gift cards. Authorities state that a 45-year-old male and a 43-year-old female from East Nottingham Township, Chester County reported a theft from a bank account. During the course of the investigation, Pennsylvania State Troopers learned that the victims befriended a person online claiming to be a U.S. Marine stuck in Afghanistan. The victims sent approximately $147,000, mostly via gift cards, between August and December. The State Police investigation is ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Coatesville Man Arrested on Gun Charges

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Kennett Square Police have arrested a wanted Coatesville man on gun charges. Authorities say that on December 9, 2021, Tyreek Blaylock, 22, of Coatesville, PA, was taken into custody for his involvement in an incident that occurred in the 500 Block of Magnolia Street on August 30, 2021. Investigators determined that Blaylock was present in the Borough on the evening of August 30 at multiple locations, including a disturbance in the 800 block of S Washington Street, an accident in the area of Magnolia and Meredith Streets, and the fight that occurred in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Additionally, a firearm, which Blaylock is not legally able to possess, was found in his vehicle during an investigation into the incident. Tyreek Blaylock was turned over to Chester County Prison’s Central Booking on December 9, 2021, after he was taken into custody for his arrest warrant.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Indecent Assault in Parkesburg

PARKERSBURG, PA — A man is facing criminal charges from indecent assault allegations in the Borough of Parkesburg, Chester County. Parkesburg Police report they have charged Scott Allen Kline, 50, with Indecent Assault and related offenses after an investigation into his repeated conduct between 2013 and 2021. Kline was arrested on December 9, 2021.
PARKESBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Help Police Catch CVS Shoplifting Suspect

WRIGHTSTOWN TWP, PA — Authorities say that on November 30, 2021, at approximately 12:33 p.m., Newtown Township Police responded for a retail theft in progress at the CVS located at 755 Durham Road, Newtown, PA 18940. The unidentified female in the provided photos left the store without paying for...
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

The Kennett Square Police Department Is Hiring

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department announced that it is currently accepting applications for the position of Full Time Parking Enforcement Officer. Parking Enforcement responsibilities for the Borough of Kennett Square are handled under the direction and supervision of the Police Department. Applications will be available during normal business hours of Monday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm at the Police Department or may be requested electronically by emailing Chief William T. Holdsworth at [email protected].
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
