Lawmakers call on schools to prevent violence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota safety leaders want schools to beware of a nationwide threat circulating on social media. Messages are spreading on TikTok saying that there’ll be shootings and bombings Friday at schools across the country. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is no evidence such violence will happen in the state or anywhere else. According to safety officials, the social media trend could encourage someone to act so law enforcement and school officials should investigate any direct threats. In Minnesota, a number of school districts and law enforcement agencies have sent out statements about the rumors. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy Thursday Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages ‘We’re Exhausted, Heartbroken’: Minnesota Doctors Plea For People To Get Vaccinated Foshay Tower: 92 Years Of Skyline Views In Downtown Minneapolis Began In Infamy Kim Potter Trial Updates

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO