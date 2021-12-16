ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers call on schools to prevent violence

The Illinois Education Association and two lawmakers are calling on school districts to take action to reduce violence in schools. Representatives Fred Crespo and Tony McCombie are co-sponsoring the legislation, which would require an annual report from schools...

Mix 94.7 KMCH

School Districts Learning of Nationwide Threat for Friday

School districts across the nation are learning of an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools that is being shared on social media platforms. The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, December 17th as “American School Shooting Day.” The posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans advance bills protecting campus free speech and banning teaching about racism

Last week, in a meeting of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, Republicans moved forward a bill that would ban teaching the harms of racism while simultaneously holding a public hearing on a bill to protect free speech on campus.  Democrats and university faculty see the combination of the bills — both of which […] The post Republicans advance bills protecting campus free speech and banning teaching about racism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
algonaradio.com

Schools Aware of Nationwide Threat of Violence

–Algona Schools may see an increased police presence on Friday in the wake of a nation-wide social media post encouraging violence at school buildings. Superintendent Joe Carter sent a letter to parents Thursday afternoon, and it reads:. “The Algona Community School District has become aware of a troubling post that...
Register Citizen

Lawmakers call for changes to address domestic violence after Hearst CT probe

Several lawmakers, from a U.S. Senator to the highest-ranking legislator in the Connecticut General Assembly, said they want to see increased funding to better address intimate partner violence in response to a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigative series. The yearlong investigation uncovered various ways in which public systems, often struggling...
State
Michigan State
KCBD

School officials, law enforcement address threatening TikTok challenge

(Gray News) - School districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday. “While we understand that this event is only a rumor, we also know that social media is a powerful tool often used...
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Addresses School Safety

Saline Area Schools is taking measures to ensure the safety of its students. In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Oxford, Michigan, Superintendent Steve Laatsch dedicated much of Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting to update the Board on what measures are being taken. “I think we are...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois looks to combat violence in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois education advocates called on lawmakers to take action and address violence in schools. The Illinois Education Association wants schools to comply with a safety law already on the books. The 2019 School Threat Assessment Law requires districts to have a system in place to evaluate violent threats. It also calls […]
okcfox.com

Oxford parents call for school board to resign during school board meeting

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — Parents spoke out at the Oxford School board meeting Tuesday night voicing their frustrations and feelings following the mass shooting on Nov. 30. One parent spoke out at the meeting calling for the school board to resign, while another parent spoke about the need to get high school students back to class.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Community looks to tackle school violence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In the wake of several reports of violence in and around local schools, parents and school leaders have begun discussing how to handle these incidents. At a meeting Friday night at Carver Middle School, Orange County leaders and parents discussed different ways to keep kids safe.
wtmj.com

Lawmakers call for Chisholm’s dismissal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican state lawmakers are calling on Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, to remove Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor because his office recommended $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people. Darrell Brooks Jr. posted the bail five...
Hartford Courant

In Farmington, reports of a school violence threat lead frightened parents to keep kids home and call for more transparency

About 40% of Farmington High School students stayed home Tuesday after social media reports of a recent shooting threat, but it was still unclear Wednesday afternoon whether any student had made a threat — or been disciplined. Police and school administrators assured that the alleged threat wasn’t credible, but parents complained on social media about a lack of specific information. In the ...
CBS Minnesota

TikTok School Threats Prompt Response From Law Enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota safety leaders want schools to beware of a nationwide threat circulating on social media. Messages are spreading on TikTok saying that there’ll be shootings and bombings Friday at schools across the country. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is no evidence such violence will happen in the state or anywhere else. According to safety officials, the social media trend could encourage someone to act so law enforcement and school officials should investigate any direct threats. In Minnesota, a number of school districts and law enforcement agencies have sent out statements about the rumors.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy Thursday Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages ‘We’re Exhausted, Heartbroken’: Minnesota Doctors Plea For People To Get Vaccinated Foshay Tower: 92 Years Of Skyline Views In Downtown Minneapolis Began In Infamy Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

