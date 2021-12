As you make your New Year's resolutions, changing TV providers might need to be added to your list. January will bring about higher television bills for some, depending on the service you use. Hulu subscribers are just about to be hit with higher prices on Dec. 21, and in late November, Comcast announced it would be implementing its own new set of price hikes next year. Now, another major television provider just announced that it will be raising prices for most users, starting Jan. 23. Read on to find out if your television bill is going to get more expensive in the new year.

7 HOURS AGO