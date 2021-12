According to Oak Ridge North officials, the $6 million Robinson Road realignment project is being evaluated by project engineers and is on track to go to bid in January 2023 with the completion set for May 2024. However, city officials said they believe the project—which will realign the intersection of Robinson and Hanna roads—could go to bid as early as mid-2022, shaving roughly six months off the completion date.

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO