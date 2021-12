Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary injury on Sunday during the Denver Broncos' matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. With 5:47 left in the third quarter, the Broncos faced second down a five at their own 29-yard line. As the Bengals sent pressure, Bridgewater scrambled and dove for the first down, while B.J. Hill seemed to land on him. It's unclear exactly what happened but Bridgewater suffered a head injury and had to be carted off the field.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO