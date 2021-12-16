ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Brad Pitt Flirts With Sandra Bullock & Makes Channing Tatum Jealous

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 14 hours ago

Brad Pitt tries to swoop in and be Sandra Bullock’s hero in the first trailer for ‘The Lost City,’ and Channing Tatum is not a fan.

The Lost City was already going to get us into movie theaters, but the final moments of the first trailer have us wanting to see it immediately. Brad Pitt makes a cameo appearance when he tries to rescue Sandra Bullock’s character Loretta Sage. He scales a fence and takes out a guard to get to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gPN0_0dOZA4r000
Brad Pitt while trying to rescue Sandra Bullock. (Paramount Pictures)

“Loretta Sage, I’m getting you out of here,” Brad says. Loretta asks him, “Why are you so handsome?” Brad replies, “My dad was a weatherman.” Brad is rocking a sexy man bun in the film.

As he tries to free her from the restraints, Brad gets a little too close to Loretta for Channing Tatum’s liking. “Hey, whoa. She doesn’t need saving in there. What are you doing in there?” a nervous Channing, who plays Alan.

The Lost City follows reclusive author Loretta Sage who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

The trailer is full of hilarious and epic moments between Loretta and Alan. At one point, Loretta is forced to pull leeches off of Alan’s back. Alan has to strip naked because there are more leeches on his butt. “They’re just sucking on my butt like a big ole Jamba Juice,” he says to a stunned Loretta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWxQI_0dOZA4r000
Brad Pitt with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. (Paramount Pictures)

The movie also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. The Lost City will be released only in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Parents: Everything To Know About Jon Voight & Late Marcheline Bertrand

Angelina Jolie’s dad Jon Voight is a successful actor and her late mom Marcheline Bertrand made her mark as an actress and humanitarian. Find out more about them here. Angelina Jolie, 46, has made quite an impression on the world in her own right but it turns out her parents’ experiences has also helped her to become who she is today. The actress is the daughter of Jon Voight, 82, and the late Marcheline Bertrand, who have both had experience in the entertainment industry and the activism world. Angelina has shared various quotes about how her mom and dad have affected her over the years and how they influenced her work as an actress, humanitarian, and mother to her own six kids.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Reunite For ‘Facts Of Life’ Table Read — Photos

Friendly exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited for a star-studded ‘The Facts of Life’ table read ahead of the ABC special. Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited for a star-studded table read over the weekend. For the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, Jennifer, 52, and Justin, 50, are involved in the re-enactment of an episode of the 1979 sitcom The Facts of Life. On Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 7, executive producer Kerry Washington shared BTS photos that featured the exes.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Da'vine Joy Randolph
Person
Channing Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost City#Film Star#Jamba Juice
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’ Getting Dual Release in Theaters and on Peacock

Amid the struggling box office recovery, Universal has decided to switch course and give romantic-comedy Marry Me — starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson — a dual release in theaters and on sister streamer Peacock. Marry Me will launch on Feb. 11, 2022, in time for Valentine’s Day. The movie was previously set to launch exclusively in theaters on that date. The decision comes as Hollywood studios face an uncertain marketplace for theatrical films, and particularly adult-skewing titles. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story opened to a despondent $10.5 million. Marry Me likewise has plenty of music. Packed with original...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck on Why ‘The Last Duel’ Bombed and What He Thinks of Ridley Scott Blaming Millennials

Let the record show that one question asked of Ben Affleck at Sunday night’s The Tender Bar premiere inspired a five-minute answer. That might not seem noteworthy for an interview that takes place far from a red carpet, but when it happens behind a stanchion and with an in-demand A-lister who is stopping for every outlet on a full press line, it is most definitely a moment. When it was over, even Affleck felt the weight of what had just happened. “That was my filibuster,” he said, flashing his signature grin and stepping down to face the final two reporters before making...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

FIRST LOOK AT SANDRA BULLOCK, CHANNING TATUM, AND DANIEL RADCLIFFE

Here’s your FIRST LOOK at THE LOST CITY, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and… Official trailer drops tomorrow!. Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
111K+
Followers
12K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy