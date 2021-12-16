U.S. News & World Report Names Chester County Hospital One of Nation’s Best for Maternity Care

Image via Chester County Hospital.

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Chester County Hospital for its high level of maternity care.

The hospital earned the highest available rating of “high performing” in U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural list of the 237 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

“It is gratifying to see our team’s hard work, quality care, and compassion recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” said Francis Doyle, Chester County Hospital’s Director of Maternal Child Services. “The birth of a baby is a precious and important moment in the life of a family, and we are honored that so many place their trust in our care.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluates how well hospitals perform in childbirth using C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, and if a hospital offers vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC).

Less than 10 percent of the 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services earned recognition for being high-performing in maternity care.

“We are privileged to have the expertise, experience, and dedication of our Maternal Child Services team as part of the hospital’s care offerings,” said Dr. Eduardo Mercurio, Co-Chair of Chester County Hospital’s Department of OB/GYN. “I am proud to work alongside each of them.”

Chester County Hospital’s maternity program has been designed with the entire family in mind and with the flexibility to meet the needs of the diverse community it serves. The facility and its services help facilitate care from prenatal testing and birthing support to postpartum and newborn care. The hospital offers a comprehensive array of obstetric care, childbirth services, and the county’s only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The hospital’s partnership with the world-renowned Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, through CHOP Newborn Care, guarantees exceptional maternity and infant healthcare services.