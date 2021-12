Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. We all remember the film that made us fall in love with going to the movies. For 11-year-old me, it was “Jaws.” That summer I purchased a ticket on 32 different occasions and thus began my romance with cinema. For many, it was the Bernstein-Sondheim driven musical “West Side Story” by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. On the 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, Steven Spielberg, who is obviously still fascinated by sharks, reminds us why we fell in love with movies. He has taken the Broadway-adapted classic and refined it in truly spectacular fashion. The choreography is thrilling, the visuals striking, and the cast first-rate. The forbidden love story never looked so good.

