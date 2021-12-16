Paula Poundstone

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively.
The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family.
Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
