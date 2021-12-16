ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paula Poundstone

downtownfrederick.org
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePaula Poundstone has one of comedy’s most nimble and disarming comic imaginations, with a talent...

downtownfrederick.org

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar SUED For $60 Million Because of THIS?

Are Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, the hosts of "The View," being sued for $60 million?. Following Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all counts on Nov. 19, various social media articles claimed that the boy and his family had filed a defamation lawsuit against the presenters. After police shot Jacob Blake,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Brooke Shields slams Barbara Walters for "practically criminal" interview of her at age 15

In the interview Walters asked "Brooke, what are your measurements?," among other invasive questions in the aftermath of her notorious 1980 Calvin Klein commercial. “That Walters interview is maddening,” Shields told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, according to Mediaite. “It’s practically criminal,” Shields added. “It’s not journalism.” Shields also took exception with Tonight Show host Johnny Carson asking her what she would do if she wasn't an actress. “I looked at him and said, ‘Wow, someone really doesn’t want me to be an actress. Are you trying to tell me something?'” Shields recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Eddie Mekka, known for his role on the classic TV series "Laverne & Shirley," has died at 69 years old, Fox News can confirm. His brother, Warren Mekjian, confirmed Eddie's death to Fox News digital on Thursday. "Everybody was proud of Eddie's accomplishments on TV and he was a funny...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Poundstone
InsideHook

Jeff Garlin Addresses Reports of Inappropriate On-Set Behavior

Comedian and actor Jeff Garlin is a familiar face on many a show — including roles on both Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs. When it comes to the latter, however, questions have arisen about his behavior on set and his future on the show. Television critic Maureen Ryan recently wrote about a rumor she heard last week: that Garlin had been fired from his role on The Goldbergs. (According to Garlin, this is not the case.)
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Cagney & Lacey' Sharon Gless Confused over Sexuality, Hit On Rosie O'Donnell

Sharon Gless, the actress who famously played Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey -- says back in the day she was confused about her sexuality, and hit on Rosie O'Donnell. Gless, who just wrote a memoir with a true 2021 title -- "Apparently There Were Complaints" -- recounted something that happened in 2005, when the actress starred in "Queer as Folk." There was a scene between her and guest star Rosie O'Donnell that called for the 2 to kiss. After the scene was shot, Rosie sent Gless a bouquet of roses with a note ... "You're a good kisser."
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Brendan Penny Never Wants to Stop Doing Hallmark Movies

Brendan Penny is quickly becoming one of the most popular faces on the Hallmark Channel. The Canadian actor has been starring in festive feel-good films on Hallmark for years and he's easily one of our favorites to watch. From Christmas movies to the beloved Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores, we always love watching Penny onscreen.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Comedy#Jazz
TheWrap

Jimmy Kimmel Refuses to Appear on MyPillow Guy’s Show Because He’s ‘Dying to See’ Their ‘Fake Jimmy’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday he has decided to refuse MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s request the late-night host appear on Lindell’s online channel during its 96-hour long “Thanks-A-Thon” this week. It’s not because he doesn’t want to “Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving” (because he totally does), it’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy: A Timeline of the Comedians’ Relationship

Comedians in love! Chelsea Handler knew her boyfriend, Jo Koy, for nearly 20 years before they started dating — but their romance happened right on time. During an October 2021 episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast, Handler admitted that she may have had feelings for Koy when he was a regular guest on her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014, but she “suppressed” them.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Oprah and Ellen’s shock: ‘Meghan used us!’

When it comes to doing talk shows, it doesn’t get much bigger than sitting on the couches of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. And now that Meghan Markle has ticked both off her list, she’s ready to take the next step – launching her own chat program that will blow everyone out of the water!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Graham Greene (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus has added Graham Greene to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. The prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family. Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in “Dances with Wolves.” He is also known for starring in films like “The Green Mile,” “Maverick,” and “Wind River,” the last of...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

Tom Hanks To Guest On “Yellowstone: 1883”

Two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks will guest star in the second episode of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883”. Hanks will play a sympathetic three-star general, a character inspired by General George Meade, in a recreation of a famous photograph from the brutal Civil War Battle of Antietam – the bloodiest day in American history with over 22,000 soldiers dead.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

How Ellen DeGeneres Became The Highest-Paid Talk Show Host

At 21, Ellen DeGeneres was not the critically acclaimed talk show host she has molded herself to be. She was living in a two-roomed basement apartment, surrounded by fleas, mapping out her comedic takeover. Her life now is a shadow of what it used to be. She’s managed to carve a stellar career as a talk show host and ranks high up in the list of the highest-paid talk show hosts who are currently on the air. Here’s how that happened:
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy