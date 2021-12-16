ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Icy queen Saweetie ready to win

By MARCELA ISAZA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhzfU_0dOZ91CZ00
Saweetie Portrait Session Rapper Saweetie poses for a portrait at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2021. Saweetie was named one of AP's breakthrough entertainers of the year. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When Bay Area-rapper Saweetie learned she was nominated for two Grammys, including best new artist, the competitive nature she learned from growing up in an athletic household came out in full force.

Her grandfather, Willie Harper, played for the San Francisco 49ers and her father played football in college.

"I played football, track and volleyball," Saweetie told The Associated Press, which has named her one of its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021. "You might be invited to the playoffs, but you have to win. So I felt like I was invited to the Grammys, but have to win."

Saweetie, who is also nominated for best rap song for "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat, has claimed her title as an icy queen, a swaggering rapper whose sharp lyrics placed her in the ring alongside seasoned veterans. Over the last three years, she's landed three Top 40 hits, including "Best Friend," "Tap In" and "My Type," has her own McDonald's meal and became a TikTok meme.

All that success over a couple of years came from a hard work ethic instilled by her family. Her mother, Trinidad Valentin, was 17 when Saweetie was born and had a career as an actress in music videos, but she insisted that her daughter finish college. Saweetie graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in communications.

“I’m really appreciative of her pushing me to go because when I was in college, I didn’t appreciate it," she said.

Meanwhile her father, Johnny Harper, would encourage her to show off her rap skills whenever his friends came over for a game of dominos. “And I was never scared,” she said. "But in hindsight, when I look back, I know that he was preparing me for anything, so I really appreciate him.”

Now with three successful EPs under her belt, and a nonstop schedule, she's had to learn how to slow down and breathe. Even finding time to sit uninterrupted and talk about some of her achievements was challenging during a party she held at a dance club, but did her best to remain fully present as music blared in the background. She's also juggled high profile gigs like her debut appearance on "SNL" and hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards in Hungary.

She meditates about two hours every morning, after learning about the practice from two of her mentors.

“Meditation is really important for me because my life is very chaotic," said Saweetie. "In order for me to be centered, I have to pray and I have to meditate.”

For Saweetie, the meaning of being an “ICY GRL” has expanded beyond just her brand to her next EP project, called “Icy Season” to come out on Jan. 7, which will be seven songs plus a bonus track.

“When I put out this project, it’s about clarity. It’s about healing. It’s about self-reflection," said Saweetie.

But she's also aware that there is a lot of demand, not to mention pressure, for her full-length debut, which she is already calling “Pretty Bitch Music" and will be coming in 2022. To her, “Icy Season” is the caterpillar phase, but her full-length album will be the butterfly emerging.

“A debut album must be clear," she said. "It’s a blueprint, in a sense. It sets the tone for your career.”

___

For more on AP's 2021 class of Breakthrough Entertainers, please visit: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-breakthrough-entertainers

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Saweetie Starts ‘Icy Chain Challenge’ After Performance Criticism: ‘I Heard I Was the Best Twerker in Da World’

Saweetie has issued a response to criticism she received from some over her recent performance as part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball event in New York. As you may have seen on Twitter and elsewhere in recent days, a brief clip from the performance—which sees Saweetie dancing to her recently released track “Icy Chain”—has been making the rounds. Some have used the clip, as well as other recent performances, to further their attempts at questioning the quality of the two-time Grammy nominee’s live shows.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
rolling out

Saweetie shares her biggest ambition

Saweetie is determined to “inspire and to empower” her fans. The 28-year-old rap star will soon release a “pre-project” called Icy Season before she finally releases her long-awaited debut album, and Saweetie has revealed she has wide-reaching ambitions for her music. She explained: “I just felt...
MUSIC
Variety

Delayed Impact: Super Producer Hit-Boy Is Finally Receiving Grammy Recognition

With a production discography boasting modern hip-hop classics including Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Ni**as in Paris,” Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Beyoncé’s “Sorry,” it’s somewhat surprising to learn that Hit-Boy (real name: Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr.) is a first-time nominee for producer of the year, non-classical. For the 2022 Grammy Awards, the Californian hitmaker was finally recognized for his beat-making on Nas’ “King’s Disease II” and contributions to the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack, which includes one of his own songs, “Broad Day.” What would it mean to win producer of the year? It would definitely be a dream come true....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Harper
Person
Saweetie
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: No. 4 — Doja Cat

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2021 for the rest of this week. At No. 4, we remember the year in Doja Cat — a captivating pop-rap eccentric who took the final steps towards true superstardom in 2021.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainers#Grammy Awards#Ap#The Associated Press#Mcdonald#Tiktok#Dominos
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
hiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Drops New Single ‘Icy Chain’: Listen

Saweetie seems to be in new music mode again. The rapper contributes to the new Bruised soundtrack with the song ‘Attitude’. The soundtrack is executive produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B. But the Bay Area artist has also dropped a brand new single of her own named ‘Icy Chain’.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Stuns In Crop Top & Oversized Suit For Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign — Photos

Natalia Bryant simply slayed in Beyonce’s new ‘HALLS OF IVY’ campaign, sporting a sexy suited look for the collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. Flawless! Natalia Bryant looked simply stunning on Thursday in Beyonce‘s new “HALLS of IVY” campaign, which is a signature collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. For the looks, which the 18-year-old shared to her Instagram, she wore an oversized gray, glen plaid-style suit over a black-and-white houndstooth crop top. The stunning teen, who’s the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, 39, and the late basketball all-star, Kobe Bryant, completed the look with white, platform sneakers, long, electric blue nails, and adorable pigtails.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mariah Carey Teaches Twins Moroccan and Monroe a New Song to Celebrate First Night of Hanukkah

Mariah Carey is getting her twins into the holiday spirit!. The iconic singer kicked off the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday by sharing a sweet video featuring her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The brief video shows the GRAMMY-winning singer attempting to teach her kids a new song to mark the Jewish celebration, though they both look less than enthused at the impromptu singing lesson.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jodeci Reunites Under New Management Deal With P Music Group

One of R&B’s most popular and iconic groups are officially reuniting as a full unit as legendary quartet Jodeci have announced their return to the music scene under a new management deal with P Music Group. The group, which consists of members Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey, Joel “JoJo” Hailey, Donald “DeVanté” DeGrate, and Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate, plans to build upon their legacy with the possibility of releasing new music under their partnership. P Music Group founder/CEO Michael Paran, who also reps R&B legends Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill, shared the backstory of how the Jodeci reunion came to be. “During the...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Who was Flow La Movie’s partner?

SUPERSTAR music producer Flow La Movie tragically passed away after his flight went down. His private plane crashed after attempting to make an emergency landing on December 15, 2021. Who is Flow La Movie's partner, Debbie Jimenez?. Following reports after the perilous plane crash, media outlets confirmed a total of...
MOVIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy