HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a couple after their 18-month-old was found dead at a home in the Murchison area. According to the HCSO, Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, and Daniel David Dennis, 25, have been charged with abandoning and endangering a child because of injuries to two other children, ages 2 and 4, in the home who have now been placed in the care of Child Protective Services (CPS).

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO