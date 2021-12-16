ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

3 women accused of stealing from Ulta store at Fashion Fair Mall

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCOTh_0dOZ8GK000

Police have three women in custody accused of stealing from an Ulta beauty store in northeast Fresno.

It happened after 7:30 pm Wednesday at the Fashion Fair Mall.

Employees gave officers descriptions of two women who they say grabbed several items and took off without paying.

The suspects' car was later spotted near Olive and Chestnut Avenues.

Three women inside the car were arrested. Police say the store employees identified two of them as the thieves.

The third was their driver. Officials say she had a felony warrant for theft out of Madera County.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Women#Ulta Beauty#Beauty Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy