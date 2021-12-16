2022 BrandSpark Best New Product Awards Nominees

Leader in the small, but growing, plant-based seafood space, Good Catch Foods is making the category more accessible through its aggressive expansion into food service. Consumers are actively seeking plant-based alternatives to their favorite poultry, beef, dairy, and seafood products. Plant-based seafood is a small but growing member of the plant-based product segment. One company leading the charge for plant-based seafood is Good Catch Foods, a subsidiary of Gathered Foods. Good Catch offers a suite of finished products that includes plant-based tuna, fish sticks, fish fillets, crab cakes, fish burgers, and fish cakes, all made with the company’s proprietary blend of six legumes—peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans, and navy beans—that help create the ideal taste, texture, and protein content consumers are looking for.
