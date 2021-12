London, UK based recording artist Solid 806 recently released his new album VERSATILE, accompanied by the visual to the track MARRIED TO THE GAME. Rising UK Rapper Solid 806 has unveiled his debut album, ‘Versatile‘. The mysterious independent artist from east London, who is yet to reveal his full identity, has begun to take the underground scene by storm, seemingly out of nowhere, following the release of the album’s new single, ‘Married To The Game‘. The track has already quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of streams on YouTube in a few weeks with no signs of slowing down. Infused with Solid 806’s dynamic Rap flow and a huge anthemic hook primed for radio and clubs that will be fixed in everyone’s head after one listen, the single’s early popularity is surely a sign of great things to come.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO