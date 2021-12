Over 300 hospital support workers held a five-day strike Dec. 6 to 11 at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital in Springfield, Oregon, in part to protest a decision to outsource laundry, food service and housekeeping. About 70 union members in those departments were told they’d have to reapply for their jobs, and officially became employees of a contractor, Texas-based HHS, on Dec. 5. They continue to make the same wages and remain members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49, but will have to negotiate a separate contract with HHS. And their benefits are being slashed.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO