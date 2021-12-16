Classic Albums Live – AC/DC Back in Black

Like the echo of a distant time, a dozen previously unreleased Pink Floyd albums quietly surfaced on streaming services this week. All of the concerts occurred between 1970 and 1972, covering the period in which the band released Atom Heart Mother (1970), Meddle (1971), and Obscured by Clouds (1972), and had already begun playing songs from Dark Side of the Moon (1973).
One recording — a March 1972 Tokyo gig — features a near-complete performance of Dark Side in sequence, a full year before its release. The songs are loose and jammy in a way not heard on the studio version....
