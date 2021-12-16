Classic Albums Live – AC/DC Back in Black

The guitarist who appeared on more than half of ABBA’s classic-era songs says rock bands like Deep Purple and the Beach Boys were an inspiration during those early sessions. “There are three that come to mind,” Janne Schaffer tells Guitar World. “‘Rock’n Roll Band,’ ‘Watch Out’ and ‘King Kong Song,’ which are from the first and second albums. If you listen to them, you can hear a lot of heavy rock guitars in there. We’d been listening to Deep Purple and similar things.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO