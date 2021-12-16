Adam Kinzinger Says 'America Deserves Better Politicians' as Ted Cruz Blocks Biden Nominees
"Let's quit being children," the Republican congressman wrote on Twitter, referring to the blocking of the president's ambassador...www.newsweek.com
"Let's quit being children," the Republican congressman wrote on Twitter, referring to the blocking of the president's ambassador...www.newsweek.com
Ted Cancun Cruz is a phony! I’ve met him. I have Zero respect for a man that allows someone to publicly humiliated not only him but his family. Then 5 years later kisses his ass. Ted Cruz Needs To Go.
I think we should kick all of them out and start Over, BUT HOW DO YOU FIND A POLITICIAN WHO WILL VOTE FOR THE PEOPLE AND NOT SPECIAL INTERESTS?
Finding out the there are a lot op politician's that are Tratiors to the United State of America. Cruz being one of them.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 87