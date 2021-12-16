ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Kinzinger Says 'America Deserves Better Politicians' as Ted Cruz Blocks Biden Nominees

By Jason Lemon
 16 hours ago
"Let's quit being children," the Republican congressman wrote on Twitter, referring to the blocking of the president's ambassador...

DRS
10h ago

Ted Cancun Cruz is a phony! I’ve met him. I have Zero respect for a man that allows someone to publicly humiliated not only him but his family. Then 5 years later kisses his ass. Ted Cruz Needs To Go.

Julie Eliason
11h ago

I think we should kick all of them out and start Over, BUT HOW DO YOU FIND A POLITICIAN WHO WILL VOTE FOR THE PEOPLE AND NOT SPECIAL INTERESTS?

special edition
14h ago

Finding out the there are a lot op politician's that are Tratiors to the United State of America. Cruz being one of them.

Government
