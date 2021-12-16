Adam Kinzinger Says 'America Deserves Better Politicians' as Ted Cruz Blocks Biden Nominees

Senator Ted Cruz was too busy trying to own Democrats by saying their character had been “revealed” during a “time of crisis” - and yet failed to recollect the time he jetted off to Cancun when his state of Texas was in the middle of a storm crisis.Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday (December 15), the Republican Senator called Democrat politicians “authoritarians” as he hit out against the government’s Covid vaccine mandate.“I think in a time of crisis, character is revealed,” Cruz said. “And on the Democratic side in this time of crisis, we’ve seen that Democratic politicians are authoritarians....

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO