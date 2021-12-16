Internet Backs Teenager Putting 'Over a Hundred Cockroaches' in Parents Bed

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO