Internet Backs Teenager Putting 'Over a Hundred Cockroaches' in Parents Bed

By Jack Beresford
 14 hours ago
"I've been keeping the dead ones in bags marked with the date and then the number of cockroaches," she wrote. "There were 118 of...

Pam Corwin Fellows
12h ago

she needs to make another appointment with the doctor and tell him about the Cockroaches. then the doctor can explain to the parents that this is the cause of her asthma problems and to hire an exterminator to eradicate the extreme infestation.

Chuppa Doo
11h ago

My question is, were there roaches all over the house? Were the parents aware that the HOUSE had a roach problem and ignored it? Why did only this girl’s room only have roaches in it, because that’s the way the story makes it sound. She says she told her parents, blah, blah, blah and they didn’t believe her, which leads me to believe there wasn’t a roach problem in the rest of the house. Or at least not a serious one. They were concentrated in her room. Did she have a massive food stash in her room? We don’t have the whole story here.

David Reiling
13h ago

Lol...I know myself, I'd have told the story to neighbors asking if they had them. knowing full well they didn't. Would have embarrassed the hell out of my folks. But then again, my parents NEVER would have allowed living conditions like that.

#Bedding#Cockroaches#American Cockroach
