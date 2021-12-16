'Autumn champion' Bayern on course for 10 titles in a row

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.

