ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Icy queen Saweetie ready to win

By MARCELA ISAZA
WDBO
WDBO
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiOOj_0dOZ6Jc500
Saweetie Portrait Session Rapper Saweetie poses for a portrait at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2021. Saweetie was named one of AP's breakthrough entertainers of the year. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When Bay Area-rapper Saweetie learned she was nominated for two Grammys, including best new artist, the competitive nature she learned from growing up in an athletic household came out in full force.

Her grandfather, Willie Harper, played for the San Francisco 49ers and her father played football in college.

"I played football, track and volleyball," Saweetie told The Associated Press, which has named her one of its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021. "You might be invited to the playoffs, but you have to win. So I felt like I was invited to the Grammys, but have to win."

Saweetie, who is also nominated for best rap song for "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat, has claimed her title as an icy queen, a swaggering rapper whose sharp lyrics placed her in the ring alongside seasoned veterans. Over the last three years, she's landed three Top 40 hits, including "Best Friend," "Tap In" and "My Type," has her own McDonald's meal and became a TikTok meme.

All that success over a couple of years came from a hard work ethic instilled by her family. Her mother, Trinidad Valentin, was 17 when Saweetie was born and had a career as an actress in music videos, but she insisted that her daughter finish college. Saweetie graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in communications.

“I’m really appreciative of her pushing me to go because when I was in college, I didn’t appreciate it," she said.

Meanwhile her father, Johnny Harper, would encourage her to show off her rap skills whenever his friends came over for a game of dominos. “And I was never scared,” she said. "But in hindsight, when I look back, I know that he was preparing me for anything, so I really appreciate him.”

Now with three successful EPs under her belt, and a nonstop schedule, she's had to learn how to slow down and breathe. Even finding time to sit uninterrupted and talk about some of her achievements was challenging during a party she held at a dance club, but did her best to remain fully present as music blared in the background. She's also juggled high profile gigs like her debut appearance on "SNL" and hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards in Hungary.

She meditates about two hours every morning, after learning about the practice from two of her mentors.

“Meditation is really important for me because my life is very chaotic," said Saweetie. "In order for me to be centered, I have to pray and I have to meditate.”

For Saweetie, the meaning of being an “ICY GRL” has expanded beyond just her brand to her next EP project, called “Icy Season” to come out on Jan. 7, which will be seven songs plus a bonus track.

“When I put out this project, it’s about clarity. It’s about healing. It’s about self-reflection," said Saweetie.

But she's also aware that there is a lot of demand, not to mention pressure, for her full-length debut, which she is already calling “Pretty Bitch Music" and will be coming in 2022. To her, “Icy Season” is the caterpillar phase, but her full-length album will be the butterfly emerging.

“A debut album must be clear," she said. "It’s a blueprint, in a sense. It sets the tone for your career.”

___

For more on AP's 2021 class of Breakthrough Entertainers, please visit: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-breakthrough-entertainers

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Harper
Person
Saweetie
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Stuns In Crop Top & Oversized Suit For Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign — Photos

Natalia Bryant simply slayed in Beyonce’s new ‘HALLS OF IVY’ campaign, sporting a sexy suited look for the collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. Flawless! Natalia Bryant looked simply stunning on Thursday in Beyonce‘s new “HALLS of IVY” campaign, which is a signature collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. For the looks, which the 18-year-old shared to her Instagram, she wore an oversized gray, glen plaid-style suit over a black-and-white houndstooth crop top. The stunning teen, who’s the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, 39, and the late basketball all-star, Kobe Bryant, completed the look with white, platform sneakers, long, electric blue nails, and adorable pigtails.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Drops New Single ‘Icy Chain’: Listen

Saweetie seems to be in new music mode again. The rapper contributes to the new Bruised soundtrack with the song ‘Attitude’. The soundtrack is executive produced by Halle Berry and Cardi B. But the Bay Area artist has also dropped a brand new single of her own named ‘Icy Chain’.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainers#Grammy Awards#Ap#The Associated Press#Mcdonald#Tiktok#Dominos
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Mariah Carey Teaches Twins Moroccan and Monroe a New Song to Celebrate First Night of Hanukkah

Mariah Carey is getting her twins into the holiday spirit!. The iconic singer kicked off the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday by sharing a sweet video featuring her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The brief video shows the GRAMMY-winning singer attempting to teach her kids a new song to mark the Jewish celebration, though they both look less than enthused at the impromptu singing lesson.
MUSIC
BET

5 Unforgettable Moments From The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'

The 2021 Soul Train Awards definitely did what it was supposed to do. This year’s music event showcased some of the greatest in the music industry, honoring Ashanti and Maxwell with the “Lady of Soul” and “Legend” awards, respectively, and saw Grammy-nominated artists such as Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, along with Jazmine Sullivan, take home some of the most significant awards of the night--and yes, that was plural, each.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
MUSIC
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy