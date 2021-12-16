ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Army: 98% of active duty got COVID-19 vaccine by deadline

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
WDBO
WDBO
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKFAz_0dOZ6Hqd00
Virus Outbreak Military Vaccines FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine given at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, Dec. 16, 2020, south of Seattle. The Army says 98% of its active duty force had gotten at least one dose of the mandatory coronavirus vaccine as of this week’s deadline for the shots. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Army officials said Thursday that 98% of their active duty force had gotten at least one dose of the mandatory coronavirus vaccine as of this week's deadline for the shots but that more than 3,800 soldiers flatly refused and could start being removed from the military next month.

The U.S. military's largest service, however, reported the lowest number of service members seeking a religious exemption — a bit more than 1,700 soldiers — compared with the other three smaller services. In comparison, there are more than 4,700 in the Air Force, 3,000 in the Marine Corps and 2,700 in the Navy who are requesting religious exemptions, according to data released by the services in the past week. None has yet been approved.

The Pentagon announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 vaccine was mandatory for all service members, including the National Guard and Reserve. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said repeatedly that getting the vaccine is critical to maintaining a heathy, ready force that can be prepared to defend the nation. The Pentagon is also weighing making the vaccine booster shots mandatory for service members.

The Army, which totals more than 478,000 active duty soldiers, had the last vaccine deadline among the services for their active duty troops, Wednesday. And it scored the second highest rate for those who have gotten at least one shot, 97.9%. The Navy leads with more than 98%, while the Air Force is at 97.5% and the Marine Corps is at 95%.

The other services had earlier deadlines. The Air Force required vaccines for the active duty by Nov. 2, while members of the Navy and the Marine Corps had until Nov. 28 to get the shots and their Reserve members have until Dec. 28. Air Force Guard and Reserves had until Dec. 2, and the Army Guard and Reserve soldiers have until next June.

“Vaccinating our soldiers against COVID-19 is first and foremost about Army readiness,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a statement. “To those who continue to refuse the vaccine and are not pending a final decision on a medical or administrative exemption, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If not, we will begin involuntary separation proceedings.”

According to data released by the Army, more than 2,700 soldiers who refused the vaccine have already been given written reprimands, and six soldiers have been fired from leadership positions. The Army has said that soldiers who refuse the vaccine should not be in leadership jobs.

Procedures to begin discharging those who refuse the vaccine are slated to begin in January, giving soldiers a bit more time to change their minds before being forced out. Students at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who refuse the vaccine and do not get an approved exemption will not be commissioned as officers.

The Air Force this week said it has already discharged 27 airmen for refusing to obey a lawful order and get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the shot mandate.

The airmen were formally discharged for failure to obey an order. It is possible that some had other infractions on their records, but all had the vaccine refusal as one of the elements of their discharge.

Overall, the Army said that more than 6,200 soldiers are seeking some type of temporary or permanent exemption, including 641 medical requests and the 1,746 religious requests.

Of those 6,200 requests, nearly 3,900 have received an approved temporary exemption. Four got a permanent medical exemption. Temporary exemptions can be for a variety of reasons ranging from medical, such as pregnancy, to administrative, such as someone who is retiring or is in a remote location where there are no readily available vaccines.

Across the military, the vaccine reaction has mirrored that of society as a whole, with thousands of members seeking exemptions or refusing the shots. But overall the percentage of troops — particularly active duty members — who quickly got the shots exceeds the nationwide numbers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 72% of the U.S. population age 18 or older has gotten at least one shot.

Members of the U.S. military are already required to get as many as 17 vaccines, depending on where they are deployed. The requirements — which include shots for smallpox, hepatitis, polio and the flu — also provide for a number of temporary and permanent exemptions for either medical or administrative reasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MilitaryTimes

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Army Times

Why the Marine Corps wants to tank National Guard recruiting efforts

Historically the Marine Corps has had the lowest retention rate in the Department of Defense, as it intentionally has only kept 25 percent of first-term Marines. As a result, the National Guard and other services have seen Marines fresh off a first enlistment as fertile recruiting ground, allowing the Guard to swell its ranks with already experienced troops.
MILITARY
newscenter1.tv

Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train, draw pay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says no member of the National Guard will be allowed to participate in drills or other training required to maintain their status in the Guard unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or are given an exemption. Austin spelled out the policy in a...
MILITARY
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
Navy Times

DC Guard official says the Army is lying about its role in deploying troops on Jan. 6

Another D.C. National Guard official is alleging that top Army officers tried to stall mobilization of Guard troops in response to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Writing on behalf of the then-D.C. Guard adjutant general, former staff judge advocate Army Col. Earl Matthews sent a 36-page memo, first reported by Politico, to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, questioning the Pentagon’s official timeline of that day and specifically calling out a recently released Defense Department inspector general report that found officials took appropriate action in response to the riot at the Capitol.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadlines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap#The Air Force#The Marine Corps#Navy#Pentagon#Defense#Air Force Guard
WTAJ

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. The Air Force gave its forces until Nov. 2 to get the vaccine, and thousands have either […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
americanmilitarynews.com

Army will let unvaccinated soldiers be home for Christmas

The Army’s soldiers in training will start traveling home for the holidays this week—regardless of their vaccine status—as the service nears its COVID-19 vaccine deadline. “We want them to focus on the mental and the spiritual readiness. I think they’re pretty busy, they’re pretty stressed out in...
MILITARY
GovExec.com

Thousands of Sailors, Marines Remain Unvaccinated After Deadline

Thousands of active duty sailors and Marines remain unvaccinated following Sunday’s deadline, putting their military careers, and their health, at risk as a new variant raises global concern. The Navy and Marine Corps are the second and third service to reach their vaccine mandate deadline for active-duty personnel since Defense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy