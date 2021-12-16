City Council votes to approve River Ring, clearing the way for massive waterfront Williamsburg development

What does it mean to be a New Yorker and have a say in its elections? According to a bill passed by the City Council last Thursday, December 9, only 30 days of residency is needed to allow an individual to register as a voter in local elections. “In a time where many states are passing voter suppression laws like we haven’t seen since the Jim Crow era, New York City must be seen as a shining example for other progressive cities to follow,” said upper Manhattan Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, the sponsor of the bill.

