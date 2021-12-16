ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Industrial production increases 0.5% in November

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
WDBO
WDBO
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1ujc_0dOZ5AdL00
Industrial Production FILE - Model year 2021 Ford Ranger trucks on the assembly line at Michigan Assembly, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, Mich. U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November 2021 as output at the nation's factories reached the highest level since January 2019.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November as output at the nation's factories reached the highest level since January 2019.

The November gain followed an even larger 1.7% increase in October, a rebound from a 1% decline in September, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

There were severe supply chain problems afflicting manufacturers in September that reduced output at U.S. auto plants, on top of the adverse effects from refinery shutdowns along the Gulf Coast because of Hurricane Ida.

For November, manufacturing output rose 0.7%, led by an ongoing rebound in the auto sector, where output rose 2.2% following a 10.1% surge in October. Even with the gains, production from auto plants is 5.4% below the level of a year ago as manufacturers continue to deal with supply chain issues, particularly a shortage of computer chips.

The aerospace sector also put on strong numbers with a gain of 1.6%. In nondurable manufacturing, gains were seen in textiles, paper and plastics production.

Industrial production covers manufacturing, mining and utilities. For November, the mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 0.7% after a 4.3% surge in October which reflected the re-opening of production along the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Ida.

Utility production was down 0.8%, the second decline in the past three months.

Economist believe that the industrial sector will continue to struggle to meet strong demand with the problems afflicting the supply chain still a ways off. Another big threat is another wave of COVID-19 with the arrival of the omicron variant.

Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus rattled Europe on Thursday, and cases are rising in the U.S.

“Factories will work hard to meet ebullient demand, but they'll be constrained by transportation bottlenecks, input shortages, high prices and hiring difficulties,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing production near three-year high in November

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories increased to its highest level in nearly three years in November as output rose across the board, providing a powerful boost to economy as the year ends. The manufacturing output index climbed 0.7% last month to 100.6, the highest level since...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Entrepreneur

Industrial Metal ETFs Win in 2021: What Next in 2022?

Industrial metals had a sizzling 2021. Vaccines, therapies and President Biden’s $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill instilled considerable optimism in the markets as it calls for faster return to normalcy. This, in turn, boosted global economic recovery and industrial activities. No wonder, industrial metals have been soaring (read: 4 Sector ETFs to Make the Most of Infrastructure Bill).
INDUSTRY
BHG

Will Lumber Prices Increase in 2022?

"Lumber prices are expected to rise in the next year and if this fluctuation of high prices continues the price will have tripled by 2025," says Richard Fung, a custom home builder with Forever Homes. "Right now the price of lumber per board foot is $1,024.30. The prediction is, next year the price will be as high as $1,516.96 per board foot. The price has been rising throughout the entire year."
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. business inventories increase strongly in October

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventory accumulation increased strongly in October, suggesting that restocking could again support economic growth this quarter even as motor vehicle inventories remain depressed because of shortages. Business inventories rose 1.2% after gaining 0.8% in September, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Akasa Pushes Boeing To Huge November Order Increase

Boeing released its November figures for orders and deliveries on December 14th, revealing 109 gross orders for the month, thanks to the lucrative Akasa Air deal at the Dubai Air Show. With gross orders of more than 800 airplanes until now, Boeing has had a much better year compared to the miserable 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Production#Oil And Gas#Europe#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Omicron#Factories
CNBC

China's retail sales grow by 3.9% in November — slower than expected

BEIJING — China's retail sales missed expectations in November, while industrial production beat, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics out Wednesday. Retail sales for November grew by 3.9% from a year ago, below the 4.6% year-on-year rise forecast by a Reuters poll. The miss came as...
BUSINESS
q957.com

U.S. consumer prices increase further in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices increased further in November as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to quickly wind down its bond purchases. The consumer price index rose 0.8%...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Logistics industry growth continued in November

Economic activity in the logistics industry grew in November, reflecting strong demand for transportation and warehousing services as peak holiday shipping season got underway, according to monthly data from the Logistics Manager’s Index report (LMI), released Tuesday. The LMI registered 73.4 in November, up slightly from October’s reading of 72.6,...
RETAIL
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Tradeweb reports November increase in repo trading activity

Tradeweb reports November increase in repo trading activity. Tradeweb, a global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets has reported an increase in repo trading activity for November 2021. Repo average daily volume (ADV) was US$367 billion, an 11.1 per cent increase for the month of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
sacramentosun.com

Fuel, food price increases causing record rise in US inflation

In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades, highlighting the inflationary pressures on the recovering American economy. The CPI rose by 4.9 percent, compared to 2020, the fastest increase in some three decades, even excluding more volatile food and energy prices. Contributions to the...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

U.S. retail sales miss expectations in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods. Retail sales rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for...
RETAIL
aba.com

Small Business Optimism Increases in November

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.2 point in November, measuring 98.4 The Uncertainty Index decreased 4 points to 63. A seasonally adjusted net 25.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 1 point from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 10%, unchanged from the prior month. Forty-eight percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, a decrease of one point from October. A net 44% of owners reported raising compensation, unchanged from October and a 48-year record high reading. A net 32% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, unchanged from October’s record high reading.
SMALL BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. housing starts, building permits increase in November

U.S. homebuilding surged to an eight-month high in November amid an acute shortage of properties on the market, though higher prices for raw materials and labor shortages remain a constraint. Housing starts increased 11.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.679 million units last month, the highest level since...
REAL ESTATE
automotive-fleet.com

November Fleet Sales Increase Slightly

In November, 104,227 fleet units were sold, a 4% month-over-month increase compared to 100,182 in October but a drop of 21% from November 2020. With November in the books, the 2021 year-to-date total of combined large rental, commercial, and government purchases of new vehicles is about 1.5 million units, a 1% decrease from this time in 2020 when 1.52 million units were sold. But notably, fleet sales year to date are down 42% from the same time in 2019 when 2.6 million units were sold.
RETAIL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy