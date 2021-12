Waterville Police have arrested a Dominican Republic man in what they say is the largest drug seizure in city history. Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez, 37, is charged with two Class A felony counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, as well as two counts of being a fugitive from justice due to outstanding warrants from New Jersey and Massachusetts. Waterville Police say he is originally from the Dominican Republic and is in the country illegally.

