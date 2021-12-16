The Classic Lunchbox Sandwich You Probably Didn't Know McDonald's Served
By Catie Wegman
Mashed
14 hours ago
McDonald's has come a long way since the fast food restaurant first debuted in San Bernardino, California in 1940. There are now more than 36,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and territories bearing the Golden Arches, according to the company's website. It is arguably one of the most easily identifiable brands...
As a fast food company with an established presence in different parts of the world, McDonald's has managed to make an impression among its fans who continue to cheer for its popular menu items. According to Reader's Digest, some of the most successful dishes at McDonald's that have appealed to customers in the past include the McGriddles breakfast sandwich, the Double Cheeseburger, the Egg McMuffin, the Happy Meal, and the Big Mac. What's worth noting is that certain items have become strongly associated with the brand such as the Happy Meal, a menu item that was launched in the United States in 1979 and is sold with a toy and food options such as a burger, potato fries, and a beverage (via Insider).
It seems like a great time to be a restaurant-loving vegetarian. In recent years, more and more restaurants have begun to offer exciting, meat-free options for customers abstaining from animal products — far beyond black bean burgers and sad salads. Fast food chains have gotten in on the plant-based enthusiasm as well, with Panda Express adding vegan entrees like Beyond orange chicken and eggplant tofu to menus at select locations.
When Colonel Harland Sanders opened the first KFC franchise in the 1950s, the "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan was born (via Biography). And while the tagline was pulled temporarily in 2020 due to trying to keep with COVID protocols (per CNN), it has long been used to promote KFC's secret recipe of 11 spices and herbs. This famous recipe is so guarded, in fact, that according to NBC, the company claims that the original recipe from 1940 as written down by Sanders "is locked up in a digital safe that's encased in two feet of concrete and monitored 24 hours a day by a video and motion detection surveillance system."
Food brands are all about the crossovers these days, and it's particularly big in the booze world. Over the past few years we've had a Cadbury Creme Egg-flavored stout, a beer made to taste like Christmas tree cakes of the Little Debbie variety (although the Little Debbie people weren't actually involved, so this one counts as more of a knockoff), a bacon-flavored beer from Waffle House (still waiting on that waffle beer), and two Oktoberfest beers made with Snyder's pretzels.
When we order take-out pizza from a chain restaurant, it's usually because we're too lazy to make it from scratch (or just know we don't have the skill set to make great pizza at home), or because we don't have a frozen pizza in the freezer already. But there is a mystery as to how our take-out pizzas get made, and a lot of people were shocked when they saw a recent TikTok video that allegedly shows how Domino's prepares the crust for its thin crust pizzas.
Since 1994, Firehouse Subs has been serving up tasty sandwiches. In addition to their delicious subs, a portion of their proceeds funds a nonprofit that purchases safety equipment for first responders (via Firehouse Subs). The restaurant chain's founders, Chris and Robin Sorensen, based the idea for the sandwich shop on their own experience as firefighters, and according to CNBC, the two brothers launched the business with very little money.
Mornings look different for everyone, but if there's one thing that a majority of us have in common, it's the need for a nice cup of coffee during those early hours of the day. Per Brew Smartly, 64% of the American population indulges in the caffeinated drink on a daily basis, with the average java lover downing nearly three 9-ounce cups of the stuff every day. That's a lot of joe! And while most people have one particular coffee chain that they prefer over the rest, the National Coffee Association reports that home-brewing has reached record highs in recent years, with 85% of coffee drinkers sipping at least one cup from the comfort of their own home.
Nuts like cashews, walnuts, and almonds are really good for your health and are loaded with antioxidants and nutrients. One serving of almonds alone can provide you with Vitamin E, fiber, protein, magnesium, and a good dose of healthy fats (via Healthline). The cashew nut is considered to be a superfood as well, and has been linked to health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels and making your immune system stronger, per Good Housekeeping.
If you're anything like the majority of people who recently responded to a Mashed survey asking folks what their favorite classic Christmas dish is, then you enjoy sitting down to a big, juicy ham during the holidays: 36% of respondents said that this pork leg — honey-glazed, to be specific — ranks number one for them. And whether you love that sweet-salty glaze, or are partial to a spiral-cut or dry-cured ham, you're likely aware that dining on Christmas ham is a tradition that seems as old as time.
If you're an avid watcher of the competitive cooking show "Chopped," then you know that the judges taste an endless number of dishes, that range from good to bad to ugly. And, as a regular judge on the show, Marc Murphy has had his fair share of all of the above. So, how does that impact the way he eats and what he enjoys? "If I'm shooting 'Chopped' and I've been eating all this whackadoodle food all day, I go home and the last thing I want is something complicated," he told Serendipity. "I would want a Caesar salad, with maybe some salmon on it, something straightforward that doesn't attack my senses too strongly," he said.
If you strive to eat organic but sometimes tire of making every single dish from scratch, then you're likely familiar with the brand Annie's Homegrown. The brand's boxed mac and cheese comes in several varieties including aged cheddar, white cheddar, and vegan to provide tasty and organic alternatives to other store-bought options like blue box favorite Kraft. According to the company's website, Annie's was established in 1989 and started out only selling its now mega-popular boxed pasta. Over the years, it has branched out to manufacture certified organic salad dressings, condiments, pancake mixes, and more as listed on their products webpage.
Starbucks first announced its Sugar Plum Cheese Danish in November of 2018 as part of their holiday food menu (via BRAND eating). This flaky, decadent pastry, per the Starbucks website, has a cream-cheese filling nestled into a "fluffy" danish, topped with a spiced sugar plum spread. The holiday item quickly...
Vodka remains a popular liquor, with one in three drinks in the U.S. made with the spirit (via Make Me a Cocktail). One of those mixed drinks is the humble Screwdriver. There aren't many cocktails that are more basic or easier to make than a Screwdriver. This simple concoction merely requires the procurement of 2 ingredients: vodka and orange juice. Even fruit garnishes are optional.
While Remy and his Parisian rat family from "Ratatouille" certainly seem friendly, the reality is that few diners enjoy seeing rats in restaurant settings. In recent months, there has been a surge in sightings of scurrying rodents — and they're unfortunately not as adorable as the infamous Pizza Rat was. Amid reports of rat "conga lines" and crossing signs by The New York Times, people have also noticed a significant increase in the number of rats hanging around restaurants' pandemic-era outdoor dining setups.
It's that time of year again, where you can never have too many desserts and sweet things. And, if you can bring in a holiday theme, all the better! This simple strawberry santas recipe the perfect addition to any confection table or after-dinner lineup, as it incorporates sweetness and festivity perfectly. Thanks to the bright red body of a strawberry along with some cleverly-placed frosting, these cute little creations look just like mini santas, which is perfect for Christmas time. Even more, since the most substantial ingredient in these santas are strawberries, this recipe is healthier than most other desserts. Don't kid yourself, though, this recipe packs in the creamy decadence you come to expect around this time of year.
When you eat at Dickey's Barbecue Pit, some items hit the spot and some meals miss the mark. According to Thrillist, the sausages, macaroni and cheese, pork ribs, coleslaw, and pecan pie all have the potential to please diners, but their brisket, sweet potato casserole, and potato salad all fell flat. One reviewer noted that the challenges this barbecue chain faced stemmed from using the same menu across the country and whipping up slow-cooked specialties that don't lend themselves toward consistent replication. But this franchise now aims to take their mission of serving up consistent barbecue a step further by teaming up with a snack food brand.
When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
Gluttonous feats of competitive eating are nothing new. Most people are aware of the annual Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest held every July 4th in Coney Island, New York, in which modern food gladiators compete to see how many buns and dogs they can force down in 10 minutes while vying for the coveted Mustard Belt. In the men's category, the only real question these days is whether 14-time champion Joey Chestnut will break his own personal record (it currently stands at a gut-busting 76 hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes).
When it gets cold outside, all you want to do is curl up on the couch with a warm beverage. And let's be honest: Nothing beats a mug that's filled to the brim with hot cocoa and whipped cream. It's safe to say we love hot chocolate for plenty of reasons, but the simple fact that kids and adults alike can savor this treat is one of our favorite parts about it. (After all, tis' the season to cherish quality time with loved ones, right?)
If you love decorating for Christmas, Aldi usually has you covered. Aldi UK has officially brought out its outdoor seasonal decorations, and anyone in England can grab a light-up snowman or inflatable Santa wreath. Many of these products have also made it stateside. Last year, Aldi Reviewer found that the grocery chain had full stocks of tinsel, Christmas train sets, and even tree ornaments. Aisle of Shame identified several Aldi ornaments last year, ranging from glass ugly sweaters to winking owls, perfect for Aldi fans who need to spruce up their tree. The wait has finally come to an end, and these glass ornaments have made a return to stores stateside. Now, social media users have taken notice.
Comments / 0