The Classic Lunchbox Sandwich You Probably Didn't Know McDonald's Served

It's that time of year again, where you can never have too many desserts and sweet things. And, if you can bring in a holiday theme, all the better! This simple strawberry santas recipe the perfect addition to any confection table or after-dinner lineup, as it incorporates sweetness and festivity perfectly. Thanks to the bright red body of a strawberry along with some cleverly-placed frosting, these cute little creations look just like mini santas, which is perfect for Christmas time. Even more, since the most substantial ingredient in these santas are strawberries, this recipe is healthier than most other desserts. Don't kid yourself, though, this recipe packs in the creamy decadence you come to expect around this time of year.

RECIPES ・ 15 HOURS AGO