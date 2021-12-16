Wheaties Is Dropping A 100th Anniversary Box With Michael Jordan

HEIR, supported by Michael Jordan and co-founded by his son Jeffrey, has raised $10 million in seed funding to launch a blockchain-based platform that will connect athletes and fans in 2022. Marketing executive Daniel George and Jeron Smith, who built Unanimous Media with Steph Curry, are also HEIR founders.
Thrive Capital led the round—joined by Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Solana Ventures and others. On the HEIR platform, select athletes will be able to launch their own “huddles,” accessible only to fans who buy a digital token associated with that space. Community membership could come with a...
Comments / 0