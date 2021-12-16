ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrial production increases 0.5% in November

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November as output at the nation's factories reached the highest level since January 2019. The...

104.1 WIKY

U.S. housing starts; building permits increase in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. homebuilding surged to an eight-month high in November amid an acute shortage of properties on the market, though higher prices for raw materials and labor shortages remain a constraint. Housing starts increased 11.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.679 million units last month,...
REAL ESTATE
whtc.com

U.S. manufacturing production near three-year high in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Production at U.S. factories increased to its highest level in nearly three years in November as output rose across the board, providing a powerful boost to economy as the year ends. The manufacturing output index climbed 0.7% last month to 100.6, the highest level since January...
ECONOMY
State
Washington State
Reuters

French recovery slows down in December as Omicron weighs - PMI

PARIS (Reuters) - French business activity has expanded at a slower pace in December compared with last month, an initial estimate in a monthly survey of purchasing managers showed on Thursday, a trend partly due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Data compiler IHS Markit said that its flash composite PMI...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China auto sales to hit 27.5 mln in 2022, up 5.4% - industry body

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in China, the world's largest car market, will likely rise 5.4% to hit 27.5 million in 2022, the country's top auto industry body said. Of the total, sales of new energy vehicles is expected to grow 47% to 5 million, the China Association...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Import prices climb again and add to high U.S. inflation

The numbers: The cost of imported goods increased sharply in November, contributing to the highest rate of U.S. inflation in almost 40 years. The U.S. import price index jumped 0.7% last month, the government said Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.6% advance. Over the...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

November Retail Sales Slow Sharply As Historic Inflation Surge Bites Spending

U.S. retail sales rose for a fourth consecutive month in November, data from the Commerce Department indicated Wednesday, but the gains were muted amid the fastest consumer price inflation in nearly forty years. November retail sales rose 0.3% from the previous month to a collective $639.8 billion, the Commerce Department...
BUSINESS
okcfox.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
aba.com

Small Business Optimism Increases in November

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.2 point in November, measuring 98.4 The Uncertainty Index decreased 4 points to 63. A seasonally adjusted net 25.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 1 point from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 10%, unchanged from the prior month. Forty-eight percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, a decrease of one point from October. A net 44% of owners reported raising compensation, unchanged from October and a 48-year record high reading. A net 32% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, unchanged from October’s record high reading.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Producer Prices Rise 0.8% In November

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.06% to 35,673.60 while the NASDAQ fell 1.08% to 15,247.22. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.57% to 4,642.29. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,018,280 cases with around 819,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,703,640 cases and 475,880 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,191,940 COVID-19 cases with 616,980 deaths. In total, there were at least 271,213,560 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,331,800 deaths.
SMALL BUSINESS
q957.com

U.S. consumer prices increase further in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices increased further in November as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to quickly wind down its bond purchases. The consumer price index rose 0.8%...
BUSINESS
calculatedriskblog.com

Cleveland Fed: Median CPI increased 0.5% and Trimmed-mean CPI increased 0.5% in November

The Cleveland Fed released the median CPI and the trimmed-mean CPI this morning:. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the median Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in November. The 16% trimmed-mean Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in November. "The median CPI and 16% trimmed-mean CPI are measures of core inflation calculated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland based on data released in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) monthly CPI report".
BUSINESS
