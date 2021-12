WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport mother has been sentenced to state prison for endangering her daughter and another juvenile by driving while high on Phencyclidine (PCP). Vanessa Weaver, 42, was sentenced Thursday by Lycoming County Judge Ryan Tira to 2½ to 5 years on endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence charges to which she had pleaded guilty in September.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO