ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Street Gang': New HBO Max documentary shows the radical side of 'Sesame Street'

By Dan Gentile
MySanAntonio
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Sesame Street” co-creator Jon Stone didn’t know where he was going to set his new children’s show, until he saw a commercial for an urban community organization shot on location on the sidewalks of Harlem. “As soon as I saw it, I wanted to capture that...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Popculture

Michael K. Williams Posthumously Returns to TV

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams finished the second season of his Vice TV documentary series Black Market shortly before his death in September. On Monday, the network announced the premiere date for the final episodes and released the first trailer. The series provides a detailed look at the illegal markets and criminal networks that continue to play a major role in life today.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Reasonable Doubt’: Michael Ealy, Pauletta Washington, Sean Patrick Thomas Among 5 Cast In Onyx Collective’s Hulu Series

Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Thadeus J. Mixson (Safety) and newcomer Aderinsola Olabode are set as series regulars and Pauletta Washington (Genius: Aretha) and Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy Of Macbeth) have been tapped for key recurring roles opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi in Disney’s Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. The legal drama hails from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature. In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her...
TV SERIES
Variety

MSNBC Takes CNN Rivalry to New Level With Documentary Acquisitions

MSNBC is giving cable news rival CNN increased competition in the exploding documentary arena through ramped up acquisitions by a revived arm devoted to non-fiction programming. MSNBC Films showed the seriousness of its intent in June, when it won an intense bidding war for “Paper & Glue,” by the visual artist and prior Oscar nominee JR, ahead of its Tribeca Film Festival premiere. “Paper & Glue” has since qualified for Academy Award consideration, and is competing against documentaries including “Julia,” backed by CNN Films and Sony Pictures Classics. MSNBC also has qualified two short documentaries – Emily L. Harrold’s “Meltdown at...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilio Delgado
Person
Jon Stone
Person
Jim Henson
Variety

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Writer and Actor Ashley Nicole Black Seals Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Ashley Nicole Black, the Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer who has worked on multiple talk and sketch series, has sealed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio announced on Tuesday. Black will create and produce original programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other streaming services, cable, and broadcast networks. The deal is Black’s first overall deal with Warner Bros., but continues a relationship that previously included Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso.” Black was a writer and producer on Season 2 of the comedy, from Jason Sudeikis and from Bill Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Black is also...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paramount Plus Announces New Original Animated Series ‘Big Nate’ (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus announced that the animated series “Big Nate” will debut early next year. The series is from Nickelodeon Animation Studio and is based on the children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by Lincoln Peirce. The 26-episode series follows Nate, an 11-year-old boy, and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade, dealing with disasters at home and detention at school, and using cartoons and drawing to express himself along the way. The voice actors featured in the series include Ben Giroux as Nate Wright, Dove Cameron as Ellen Wright, Rob Delaney as Martin Wright, Bryce Charles as Dee...
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

HBO Drops Tear-Jerking Trailer For 'Insecure' Documentary About The Series Ending

Fans struggling with the reality that HBO’s “Insecure” is coming to an end will soon have a documentary to help them reflect on the show’s cultural impact. The cable TV company released the trailer for an upcoming documentary about the Emmy-winning series, titled “Insecure: The End,” on Monday. The special is set to stream on Dec. 26 on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Documentary Film#Sesame Street Characters#Hbo#Pbs#Latino
GeekTyrant

Full Trailer for HBO Post-Apocalyptic Limited Series STATION ELEVEN Starring Mackenzie David and Himesh Patel

A full trailer has been released for the post-apocalyptic limited series Station Eleven. The series was created by Patrick Somerville (The Bridge, The Leftovers, Maniac) from an international bestseller of the same name written by Emily St. John Mandel. It features a great ensemble cast that includes Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Philippine Velge, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

The 25 Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2021

For us, TV is a blessing and a curse. For years, we were mainly a film website, having evolved beyond the original remit of just doing film-related soundtracks (too small of a thing, ultimately). And while yes, people like David Lynch did TV in the ’90s (“Twin Peaks“) and various filmmakers dabbled in the medium throughout the years, it wasn’t until the early 2010s and the advent of streaming that filmmakers started heavily working in television and really up-ended the game. David Fincher helped Netflix get off the ground, and gave them critical acclaim, buzz and awards for “House Of Cards” in 2013. HBO wasn’t far behind the curve with Cary Fukunaga‘s “True Detective” in 2014, which was impressive enough to nab Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the starring roles (a major coup for television). The Nic Pizzolatto-written series was such a phenomenon and seemingly awoke many creators to the possibilities and idea of long-form storytelling, that suddenly, every network, cable channel, and streamer wanted more. To be fair, some A-list filmmakers had already seen the tea leaves turning very early on: Jane Campion (2013’s “Top Of The Lake“) and Steven Soderbergh (2014’s “The Knick”). Suddenly, many other auteurs were diving headfirst into television and bringing along top-notch acting talent that would normally avoid television (Lynch would return in 2017 with “Twin Peaks: The Return,” aka season 3). The stigma of television (that it was beneath film, something that was felt by actors and creatives for decades), was slowly eroding.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Five Point’ U.S. Marshal Drama From ‘FBI’ Co-Creator Craig Turk In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is back in business with Craig Turk. The network is developing Five Point, a drama from the FBI co-creator and Muse Entertainment. In Five Point, co-written by Turk and up-and-coming young writer Ryan Hooper, when a legendary U.S. marshal goes missing, his committed daughter steps in as head of the service’s most elite team, tackling the toughest law-enforcement assignments across the country while investigating her father’s disappearance and wrestling with a family legacy more complicated than she ever imagined. Turk executive produces, with Hooper serving as co-executive producer. Turk co-created with Dick Wolf, wrote the pilot script and served as executive...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NME

Watch Kacey Musgraves sing about ‘All The Colors Of The World’ on ‘Sesame Street’

Kacey Musgraves made her return to Sesame Street this week, joining Elmo, Big Bird, the Count and more for a bubbly tune about her favourite colours (or lack thereof). The country-pop megastar had previously guested on the pilot episode of Elmo’s HBO Max spin-off The Not-Too-Late Show, where she performed the original song ‘Rubber Duckie’.
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

Is West Side Story on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Directed by Steven Spielberg, ‘West Side Story’ is a romantic drama movie based on the musical of the same name by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins. Set in 1950s New York, the film follows Tony and María, two innocent teenagers who fall madly in love with each other. Unfortunately, their romance is threatened by their affiliation with rival street gangs, who won’t let the couple go against their rough rules. Starring Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno, the movie is a must-watch for fans who love classic romantic films. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

Sonia Manzano on Finding Her Way to Sesame Street

Above: Photo by David Attie/Courtesy Macrocosm Entertainment. Sesame Street was shot out a of a cannon in 1969, fueled by the social unrest of Black Americans tired of being treated as second-class citizens, young people marching on Washington to protest an unpopular war, farmworkers demanding decent labor conditions—the list of grievances that were being protested went on and on. It seemed everyone in the late 60s in America was in for a change.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy