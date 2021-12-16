ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilling New Scream Image Has Me Nervous To Return To Woodsboro

By Corey Chichizola
CinemaBlend
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for years, to the delight of fans. In addition to new and thrilling properties, a number of fan-favorite franchises have also returned to theaters. The new Scream movie is the latest of these projects, and a chilling new poster has me nervous to...

horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Scream’ Sets The Stage With New Video, Character Posters

It seems like a simple question: What makes Ghostface so scary?. Well, several people who really should know give their answers in a featurette dropped this week in anticipation of the debut of the new Scream Jan. 14, 2022. Check out the video below, courtesy of movieweb.com, as well a slew of Ghostface-themed posters that show the ensemble cast with the frightening white mask.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Do Three New ‘Scream’ Posters Tease Ghostface’s Identity?

As always, it’s a deadly guessing game. Who’s behind the Ghostface mask? It’s always someone you know. But three new Scream posters unveiled this week take the game to a new level. The posters, courtesy of cbr.com and seen on this page, show the legacy characters–Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Scream Posters and New Featurette Debut!

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have provided us with nine more Scream posters and a new behind-the-scenes featurette! You can view all the Scream posters released so far by scrolling down. In the January 14 release, 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

New Scream Poster and #12ScreamsForTheHolidays

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group today released a new cast Scream poster, and stars Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell announced #12ScreamsFortheHolidays, a social media campaign with 12 new surprises each day until Christmas on the film’s social accounts. You can view the full Scream poster by scrolling down...
MOVIES
/Film

Scream TV Spot Has Ghostface Using A Flamethrower

I'm already in the tank for "Scream," AKA "Scream 5," the latest entry in the self-aware slasher franchise. While I will miss Wes Craven at the helm, this new title is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, the team behind the excellent "Ready or Not." That's enough to get me excited, but I've noticed some folks taking issue with how the new movie is being marketed. Specifically, folks seem to be bothered that the trailers make this look like a repeat of everything we've seen before rather than a fresh take on the material. I can neither confirm nor deny certain rumors, but I've heard through various sources that the trailers for "Scream" are deliberately deceptive, and there's a heck of a lot more to the film than the marketing is letting on. We get a slight tease of this in this new TV spot, which has the new Ghostface using a friggin' flamethrower. On top of that, he (or she?) is wearing what appears to be a shiny silver mask. Just what's going on here? We'll know soon enough!
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Cast And Filmmakers Talk GhostFace in New SCREAM Movie Featurette

Can’t wait for January when the new SCREAM movie debuts in theaters? Here’s a featurette on what makes Ghostface a horror icon, as well as new character posters, to tide you over until then. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new...
MOVIES
411mania.com

New Scream Character Posters Point Fingers At Returning Cast

New character posters from Scream are online, casting some suspicion on the returning castmates. Paramount Pictures has released a new trio of posters from the film featuring Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gale (Courteney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette) rather ominously holding a Ghostface mask over the tagline, “It’s always someone you know.”
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

SCREAM – New Featurette and 9 Additional Character Posters Available Now

GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH CAST AND FILMMAKERS ABOUT WHAT MAKES SCREAM’S GHOSTFACE A HORROR ICON. NEW CHARACTER POSTERS AVAILABLE FOR MELISSA BARRERA AS SAM CARPENTER, MASON GOODING AS CHAD MEEKS-MARTIN, MIKEY MADISON AS AMBER FREEMAN, DYLAN MINNETTE AS WES HICKS, JENNA ORTEGA AS TARA CARPENTER, JACK QUAID AS RICHIE KIRSCH, MARLEY SHELTON AS JUDY HICKS, JASMIN SAVOY BROWN AS MINDY MEEKS-MARTIN AND SONIA AMMAR AS LIV McKENZIE.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

New Scream Posters Put the Spotlight on Legacy Characters

A set of new character posters for the upcoming Scream movie are here to remind you, the killer is always someone you know…. As Scream is set to launch next month (!!!), some new character posters have arrived. These put the focus on the iconic legacy characters in the franchise, teasing some ominous revelations.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette & More Get New 'Scream' Character Posters

Featured on the new posters holding a Ghostface mask include Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter, Dylan Minnette as Wes Hicks, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter. This is the fifth movie in the Scream franchise and is set twenty-five years after a streak of brutal...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The killer from the new Scream is on this poster

With the new Scream movie just a month away, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have released a new poster for the fifth instalment in the iconic slasher series, and as the tagline says (along with the headline to this post), the killer is on this poster. So, which character(s) do you think are under the Ghostface mask this time around?
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’ Invites You to Play a Game with Woodsboro Horror Film Club ARG

We’re just one month away from the return of the Scream franchise, with next year’s franchise relaunch/legacy sequel coming exclusively to movie theaters on January 14, 2022. And the newly launched “12 Screams for the Holidays” isn’t the only series of surprises that Ghostface has in store for fans.
MOVIES
WUSA

'Scream': Go Behind the Scenes With the New and OG Cast! (Exclusive)

New school meets old school in the fifth installment of Scream, and ET was exclusively on the set of the latest horror flick talking to the budding actors about mixing it up and instantly finding chemistry with the OG cast. Scream first hit theaters almost 25 years to the day...
MOVIES
