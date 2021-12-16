Chilling New Scream Image Has Me Nervous To Return To Woodsboro

I'm already in the tank for "Scream," AKA "Scream 5," the latest entry in the self-aware slasher franchise. While I will miss Wes Craven at the helm, this new title is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, the team behind the excellent "Ready or Not." That's enough to get me excited, but I've noticed some folks taking issue with how the new movie is being marketed. Specifically, folks seem to be bothered that the trailers make this look like a repeat of everything we've seen before rather than a fresh take on the material. I can neither confirm nor deny certain rumors, but I've heard through various sources that the trailers for "Scream" are deliberately deceptive, and there's a heck of a lot more to the film than the marketing is letting on. We get a slight tease of this in this new TV spot, which has the new Ghostface using a friggin' flamethrower. On top of that, he (or she?) is wearing what appears to be a shiny silver mask. Just what's going on here? We'll know soon enough!

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO