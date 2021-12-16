ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Malta Becomes First Country In Europe To Legalise Cannabis For Personal Use

By Jack Lynch
Complex
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMalta has become the first European country to legalise weed. The new bill, which was approved by 36 votes to seven in parliament on Tuesday, will allow limited cultivation and possession of cannabis for personal use. Adults will be allowed to possess up to seven grams of...

www.complex.com

