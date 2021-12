The expansion of renewable energies is placing increasing demands on the power grids. and in the process requires forecasts that are as precise as possible as to how much solar power will be fed into the grid. In addition to clouds, aerosol particles also strongly influence the amount of electricity generated by photovoltaic systems. Current air quality models are a good basis for estimating the production of solar electricity. However, they should be further improved. This is the conclusion drawn by researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS), the German Weather Service (DWD) and the International Centre for Sustainable Development (IZNE) at Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences.

