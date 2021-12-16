ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Taylor Swift-themed party explodes into nearly 100 COVID-19 cases

The Hill
The Hill
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMYUI_0dOZ48uv00
  • Nearly 100 people contracted COVID-19 after attending a Taylor Swift-themed party in Sydney, Australia.
  • NSW added that it is contacting at least 600 people who checked in via QR code from 9 p.m. onward.
  • Officials are requiring attendees to get tested and self isolate for seven days.

Nearly 100 people contracted COVID-19 after attending a Taylor Swift-themed party in Sydney, Australia, health officials said Thursday.

New South Wales Health (NSW) said in an advisory it has linked 97 COVID-19 cases to the “On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party” at Metro Theatre on Dec. 10, adding “it is likely some of these cases have the Omicron variant of concern.”

NSW added that it is contacting at least 600 people who checked in via QR code from 9 p.m. onward. Officials are requiring attendees to get tested and self isolate for seven days.

Meanwhile, NSW Health is also asking household contacts of party goers to get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in their household.

Further, the agency is “appealing for anyone who attended but did not check in using the QR code to urgently get tested and isolate, and for the community to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

There are currently 7,647 active cases in NSW with 192 hospitalizations, government data shows. More than 1,700 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 95 percent of NSW residents 16 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 93.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

'Pingdemic' threatens to CRIPPLE Australia as millions of Covid alerts are issued including to EVERY person in several popular pubs – and it could completely ruin Christmas

Soaring Covid cases across New South Wales are threatening to cripple the economy and ruin Christmas for millions thanks to a 'pingdemic' of health alerts forcing thousands into isolation. Almost two million Covid alerts have been issued by Service NSW over the past fortnight as health authorities scramble to contain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Pubs, parties push Australia's COVID-19 cases to record levels

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Friday rushed to track down hundreds who attended a Taylor Swift album party in Sydney last week that has become a super-spreading event as cases in the country hit a new pandemic high for the second straight day. COVID-19 infections, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump

Australia will push ahead with plans to ease Covid restrictions before Christmas, officials said Tuesday, even as new coronavirus cases in the country's most populous state reached a 10-week high. Australia has recorded more than 230,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,113 related deaths in a population of 25 million since the pandemic began. hr/arb/jah
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nsw#Australia#New South Wales Health#Taylor Swift Red Party#Omicron#Nsw Health
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

France imposes new travel restrictions on U.K. as COVID-19 cases surge

Cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing in the U.K. More than 78,000 people tested positive for the virus Wednesday, the highest number of daily cases recorded in Britain since the start of the pandemic. Health officials fear the record could be a sign of things to come. In response, France is instituting new travel restrictions on the U.K. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more from London on Britain's vaccination campaign, and CBS News' Elaine Cobbe spoke with CBSN's Elise Preston about what the new restrictions could mean for the French economy ahead of the holidays.
TRAVEL
thebrag.com

Lunar Electric Festival in Newcastle cancelled amid COVID fears

Lunar Electric Festival has officially been cancelled in Newcastle over fears it could become a “superspreading” event. The event – which was billed as the biggest homegrown hip hop/EDM (electronic dance music) festival – was set to kick off this Saturday, with artists such as rapper Kerser, Pendulum, and Hooligan Hefs set to hit the stage this Saturday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

412K+
Followers
50K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy