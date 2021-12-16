Taylor Swift-themed party explodes into nearly 100 COVID-19 cases

Nearly 100 people contracted COVID-19 after attending a Taylor Swift-themed party in Sydney, Australia.

Nearly 100 people contracted COVID-19 after attending a Taylor Swift-themed party in Sydney, Australia, health officials said Thursday.

New South Wales Health (NSW) said in an advisory it has linked 97 COVID-19 cases to the “On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party” at Metro Theatre on Dec. 10, adding “it is likely some of these cases have the Omicron variant of concern.”

NSW added that it is contacting at least 600 people who checked in via QR code from 9 p.m. onward. Officials are requiring attendees to get tested and self isolate for seven days.

Meanwhile, NSW Health is also asking household contacts of party goers to get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in their household.

Further, the agency is “appealing for anyone who attended but did not check in using the QR code to urgently get tested and isolate, and for the community to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice.”

There are currently 7,647 active cases in NSW with 192 hospitalizations, government data shows. More than 1,700 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 95 percent of NSW residents 16 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 93.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

