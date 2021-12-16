ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

2022 employee benefits and workplace predictions: Tech touchpoints explode

By Emily Payne
benefitspro.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might have thought yourself something of a tech-savvy person, and then the pandemic hit. Suddenly you were juggling a half dozen meeting platforms, learning how to access databases...

www.benefitspro.com

Comments / 0

Related
mibluesperspectives.com

Helping Employees Understand Their Pharmacy Benefits

Pharmacy coverage offered to your employees through their Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan or Blue Care Network plan may be the part of their benefits that they use the most. Blue Cross offers employers like you online resources you can download and share to help your employees understand their...
HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Is there a ghost employee on your payroll?

The risk of fraud happening in your business or organization is a scary thought. There seems to be a never-ending list of scams out there, but businesses should be aware of and focus on one culprit – the ghost employee.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
benefitspro.com

Workplace flexibility is the key to attracting and retaining workers

Like a lot of people, I’ve learned to juggle during the pandemic. I’m not talking about throwing balls in the air — though it feels that way sometimes. I’m talking about juggling my work and home life, which includes an active wife and five rambunctious children under the age of 12. During the early days, when we were on lockdown and my children were attending school remotely, working from home could be both a blessing and a curse.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
benefitspro.com

Employer-sponsored health insurance costs rose 6.3% in 2021

The average per-employee cost of employer-sponsored health insurance jumped 6.3% in 2021 — reaching $14,542 — as employees and their families resumed care after avoiding it in 2020 due to the pandemic. That’s according to Mercer’s 2021 National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans, which included 1,745 public and private employers of varying sizes.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Pandemic response, new challenges differ by company size

The challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 era have resulted in significant workplace changes, a new report has found. The survey from Alera Group, a national insurance and financial services company, outlines how companies are responding to the ongoing challenges of a global pandemic that threatens to stretch into its third year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Benefits#Tech#Fitness#English
benefitspro.com

The continual evolution of hiring and staffing managers

In business, evolution comes in response to change. The current state of business in the fall of 2021 exemplifies change, from the “Great Reshuffle” to millions of people working from home. According to Department of Labor data, a record 2.9% of workers quit their jobs in August. This represents a massive number of people who left jobs they didn’t enjoy, or those without attractive pay or benefits. People are not just leaving jobs, they’re also leaving their towns and cities. Research firm The NPD Group found 20% more Americans are looking to move this year (2021) compared to the prior year. It’s a transformative shift of people choosing to move and work for personal instead of professional reasons.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Retirement trends: Customizing planning post-pandemic

Retirement may seem like table stakes in the benefits landscape, but we’ve entered a new era where many employees are thinking about their retirement plans differently. Just 62% of workers are confident they will have enough put away to retire, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute. And recent Morgan Stanley and SHRM research in Sept. 2021 found there are three top fears around retirement: Not having enough saved, outliving retirement savings, or losing it all in a down market. More than three in four say retirement savings are one of the most important employer-sponsored financial wellness benefits, according to our July 2020 Plan Participant Research.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Employees are the first line of cyber defense

Companies of all sizes have adapted to remote and hybrid models for the workplace, and many are making the changes permanent as employees grow accustomed to this new environment. Today’s digital economy presents unique opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to connect with employees and customers in new and efficient ways but comes with considerable cyber risk.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
benefitspro.com

CAA impact: Practical next steps for brokers and employers

Complete your profile to continue reading and get FREE access to BenefitsPRO.com, part of your ALM digital membership. Your access to unlimited BenefitsPRO.com content isn’t changing. Once you are an ALM digital member, you’ll receive:. Critical BenefitsPRO.com information including cutting edge post-reform success strategies, access to educational webcasts...
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

3 ways tech can foster a successful (and relaxing) remote holiday season

With the holiday season around the corner, organizations are preparing to streamline their seasonal workforce and avoid nightmares due to inefficient operations. However, without a proper plan, the pressure on workers to deliver with tight deadlines will be high, leading to employee burnout. A report earlier this year found burnout is up 9% as 52% of employees have experienced the feeling. Burnout will be especially apparent as businesses continue to face talent shortages and employees continue to struggle to achieve a work-life balance when working remotely.
ELECTRONICS
benefitspro.com

Creating a better benefit experience for employees

When a friend of mine was unable to quickly add her newborn to her medical insurance plan, she had to endure months of busy doctor visits without any insurance. The issue was eventually solved three months later, but the chain of events that led to her not having any health coverage during a critical moment in life highlights the unnecessary complications and roadblocks employees face when managing their benefits.
ECONOMY
Herald Community Newspapers

Get Personal with Your Workplace Benefits

Customize coverage with supplemental insurance that meets your unique needs. (Family Features) Where, when and how you work may have changed. However, the importance of your employee benefits hasn’t. The benefits you choose during your company’s annual enrollment is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

How to recruit and retain top talent with excepted-benefits health plans

Small- to mid-sized businesses have long struggled with attracting and keeping top talent, primarily due to their general inability to afford compensation packages that include optimal health care benefits, in addition to a competitive base salary. This is evermore the case in the aftermath of COVID-19, which has caused an earthquake in the U.S. workforce, job market and how companies operate in their provision of employee benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Personal saving takes a back-burner to employees' other financial stressors

More than nine in 10 U.S. employees faced financial stress in their personal lives this year, which reduced contributions to personal savings and employer-sponsored savings plans. Finances are a major source of stress among both employees and employers, according to the inaugural State of the Workplace Financial Benefits Study from Morgan Stanley at Work.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Silicon Republic

Dublin-based building tech company to create 100 new jobs by 2024

IFS, which recently raised €2m in funding for growth, is partnering with Microsoft to develop new services and rebranding itself to Fexillon. Building tech company Integrated Facilities Solutions (IFS) plans to create 100 new jobs over the next three years to help expand its operations in the US, UK and Scandinavia.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy