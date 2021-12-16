2022 employee benefits and workplace predictions: Tech touchpoints explode

Retirement may seem like table stakes in the benefits landscape, but we’ve entered a new era where many employees are thinking about their retirement plans differently. Just 62% of workers are confident they will have enough put away to retire, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute. And recent Morgan Stanley and SHRM research in Sept. 2021 found there are three top fears around retirement: Not having enough saved, outliving retirement savings, or losing it all in a down market. More than three in four say retirement savings are one of the most important employer-sponsored financial wellness benefits, according to our July 2020 Plan Participant Research.

