2022 employee benefits and workplace predictions: Tech touchpoints explode

In business, evolution comes in response to change. The current state of business in the fall of 2021 exemplifies change, from the “Great Reshuffle” to millions of people working from home. According to Department of Labor data, a record 2.9% of workers quit their jobs in August. This represents a massive number of people who left jobs they didn’t enjoy, or those without attractive pay or benefits. People are not just leaving jobs, they’re also leaving their towns and cities. Research firm The NPD Group found 20% more Americans are looking to move this year (2021) compared to the prior year. It’s a transformative shift of people choosing to move and work for personal instead of professional reasons.
