Divided 5th Circuit panel leaves United Airlines' vaccine mandate in place

(Note: This post has been updated with excerpts from the opinions.) Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied several petitions for initial hearing en banc of the consolidated challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to either mandate their employees get vaccinated or impose regular testing for COVID-19. (I noted the first of these petitions here.) This means that the consolidated challenges will be heard by a three-judge panel of the court. The judges on that panel have not yet been disclosed.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO