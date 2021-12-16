Divided 5th Circuit panel leaves United Airlines' vaccine mandate in place

Is the threat of termination for failure to get vaccinated irreparable harm? In John Does 1-3 v. Mills, Justice Gorsuch's dissent answered that question, yes. Justice Barrett's concurrence seemed to assume the answer was no. The argument goes, if a person is wrongfully terminated, a court can later order reinstatement, backpay, and restoration of other benefits (such as seniority). Last month, a federal district court reached a similar conclusion in a challenge to United Airline's vaccine mandate. (For a change, I am not writing this post aboard a United flight). This court found that there was no irreparable injury because the employees could be awarded backpay.
